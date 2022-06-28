ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hales Corners, WI

'Margie's Garden' to open at Boerner Botanical Gardens July 2022

By CBS 58 Newsroom
Cover picture for the articleHALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new children's garden called "Margie's Garden"...

On Milwaukee

Will the cheel reopen in Thiensville? If so, when?

In a world where it’s expensive to run a restaurant due to supply chain issues and rising costs, building a restaurant is equally – if not more – challenging. Few have felt these challenges more intimately than Chef Barkha Limbu Daily and Jesse Daily, owners of the cheel, 105 S. Main St., who found themselves watching helplessly as the Thiensville restaurant they’d poured seven years into building burned to the ground before their very eyes in November of 2020. [Listen to the Dailys talk about their experience first-hand on the FoodCrush podcast.]
THIENSVILLE, WI
Racine Zoo mourns the loss of 31-year-old Andean bear

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Zoo is mourning the loss of Diamond, their beloved Andean bear. The zoo says Diamond was humanely euthanized at the age of 31 due to complications from cancer. In a post shared on social media, the Racine Zoo called Diamond a dear member...
Popular Kenosha Coffee Shop to Close

Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary. Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page. The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and...
KENOSHA, WI
Hales Corners, WI
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Kenosha Eats: Big Burly Shirly

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Shirl’s Drive In, 7943 Sheridan Road, is a classic American eatery featuring fresh-made frozen custard. The...
KENOSHA, WI
Albanese’s Roadhouse owner dies at 91

WAUKESHA — Dominic Albanese loved life, which included his family, his restaurant and patrons of Albanese’s Roadhouse, whom he described as “family.” Albanese died on Sunday at the age of 91. “He has been in the restaurant business for almost 70 years,” his daughter Lori Syverson...
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee County Zoo mourns loss of snow leopard 'Asa'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their animals. The zoo says they had to humanely euthanize a snow leopard, named Asa, on June 24, because he had been experiencing declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure. According to a...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
New Lou Perrine’s Fighting Headwinds

KENOSHA, Wis. — An eternal optimist by trade, Anthony Perrineowner of Lou Perrine’s Gas & Grocery, is seeking a little of that glass-half-full mentality as he debuts its second Kenosha, Wis.-based convenience store. Fresh off a late April grand opening event at the new Lou Perrine’s Gas &...
KENOSHA, WI
4th Fest of Greater Racine: 86th annual parade

Racine has a long-standing history of larger-than-life festivities and celebrations. 4th Fest of Greater Racine will be celebrating July 4th with the 86th annual parade in Downtown Racine. On Independence Day, gather along the streets and get ready for a fun time as you watch the festive floats, marching troupes and more make their way through the city.
RACINE, WI
Uncorked: Milwaukee Wine Fest headed to the Deer District in September

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Uncorked Wine Festivals is bringing its Milwaukee Wine Fest to the Deer District on Sept. 17. The festival will offer a curated selection of more than 200 wines and champagnes from across the globe, according to a press release, plus favorite local food trucks, live music and a photo booth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Needs Maria’s Pizza to Reopen

Maria’s Pizza (5025 W. Forest Home Ave.) is an institution. It’s hard for me to say was an institution. But it is closed, for now, at least. That news caught a lot of people by surprise. A TV news report showed an extremely long line of eager customers outside the restaurant on its last day of service (Sunday, June 26). “I don’t know how they knew [about Maria’s closing]. We didn’t announce anything,” says co-owner Maria Story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
How to help put food on the table for those in need in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- When you're food insecure, access to fresh produce is not always guaranteed. One way to help people in our area is by supporting the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee. CBS 58 was joined by Hunger Task Force's Associate Director Matt King to tell us more. For...
MILWAUKEE, WI

