ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8W2v_0gORryBr00

( The Hill ) – Howard Stern is ripping the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade, saying the ruling might spur him to launch a White House bid.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” the SiriusXM host told “Howard Stern Show” listeners on Monday.

The show marked Stern’s first public comments about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, which overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

How the Supreme Court abortion decision compares to public opinion

Stern, who’s long railed against the United States’ Electoral College system, said of conservative Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch: “These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble.”

If he were to run for office, the 68-year-old radio pro said, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.”

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” Stern said.

Stern slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the 6-3 majority decision, describing him as “sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant [and] waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court.”

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said, as he mentioned “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.”

“A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong,” Stern later told a listener.

“We were past all of this — and we still are. We as a country voted for Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes,” Stern, who supported the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee over Trump, exclaimed.

“We voted for Biden because it was repugnant — all this horseshit,” Stern continued. “But now for life, we’re stuck.”

“The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f—— around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern said.

After co-host Robin Quivers questioned whether Stern could make such a change, he replied with a slight chuckle, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”

“I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Stern has floated a potential presidential run before. Last year, the “Howard Stern Comes Again” author said if he were to run against Trump in 2024, he would “beat his ass.” Trump has not confirmed a 2024 bid.

Stern ran as a libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial race in 1994, before dropping out after the state’s Supreme Court upheld a requirement that he would have to disclose his personal finances as a political candidate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf pushes for $2,000 direct payments

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf continues to push for direct payments as prices continue to soar in Pennsylvania. On June 16, Wolf’s cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams at Coatesville City Hall to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly. They hope to push […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Quivers
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg to Clarence Thomas: 'You Better Hope They Don’t Come for You Next!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. When The View announced their trip to the Bahamas to celebrate their 25th season, they didn't know that the Supreme Court would be handing down its decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade just days prior (although any legal expert could tell you the decision was probably going to be happening in late June, so maybe they should have known).
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#Electoral College
Daily Mail

'This is a horrifying decision': 'Heartbroken' Michelle Obama leads furious criticism of SCOTUS overturning of Roe v. Wade - as Amy Schumer blasts justices for following 'intentions of slave-owning rapists who've been dead for hundreds for years'

Michelle Obama and Amy Schumer are leading the furious public criticism of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today - with the former First Lady slamming the move as 'horrifying' while warning that it will have 'devastating consequences' for women across the US. Dozens of celebrities have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Clarence Thomas Says Why Stop at Abortion When We Can Undo the Entire 20th Century

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—the 1973 Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal nationwide. This means in 13 states, abortion will be banned within the next 30 days. Missouri banned all abortions minutes after the Supreme Court decision was announced. According to Planned Parenthood, more than 36 million people could lose abortion access. It’s a major victory in the 50-year conservative effort to take control of the nation’s highest court and roll back the rights of women and LGBTQ+ people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
NBC News

Thomas wants the Supreme Court to overturn landmark rulings that legalized contraception, same-sex marriage

The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
WTAJ

WTAJ

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy