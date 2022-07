Soon after the constitutional right to an abortion was ended with the overruling of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, elected officials in states that are set to ban the procedure were discussing the possibility of trying to prevent women who reside in those states from traveling to another state where abortion is legal to undergo the procedure. “There’ll be a debate about that,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said when asked about the possibility her state trying to implement a travel ban. Any such effort is almost certainly doomed to failure, though.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO