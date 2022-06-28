ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Children in Huntington Park Will Have Access to Free Tutoring Services This Summer

By Telemundo 52
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Huntington Park is offering free tutoring to children in kindergarten through twelfth grade (K-12) to help them advance in their studies, which have been affected by the pandemic. The program is a collaboration between the city and the Southeast Community Foundation's (SCF) Enrichment Tutoring Academy (ETA)....

