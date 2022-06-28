Where’s The South Dakota Governor? Making National TV Appearances
By Christine Manika
3 days ago
It's no secret that South Dakota has been receiving a lot of positive as well as negative publicity on national television programs. This also means more eyes have been watching the state of "Great Faces, Great Places." South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is part of the reason why the state is...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s answer when asked what resources exist for pregnant women forced to give birth, including after they are raped or are victims of incest, amounts to: Go to our website. During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz pointedly asked the governor about...
The following is a transcript of an interview with Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristin Noem that aired Sunday, June 26, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: South Dakota is one of 13 states with so called trigger laws that locked new abortion restrictions into place after Roe vs. Wade was overturned. Republican Kristi Noem is the governor of that state and has a new memoir out titled, "Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland." She joins us this morning from Capitol Lake, South Dakota. Good morning to you, Governor.
Soon after the constitutional right to an abortion was ended with the overruling of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, elected officials in states that are set to ban the procedure were discussing the possibility of trying to prevent women who reside in those states from traveling to another state where abortion is legal to undergo the procedure. “There’ll be a debate about that,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said when asked about the possibility her state trying to implement a travel ban. Any such effort is almost certainly doomed to failure, though.
