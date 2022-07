In an increasingly pricey housing market, home ownership in Chicago’s Cook County remains more within reach than most of the nation. The nation’s second most populous county was among a handful of large counties in which an affordability index declined the least since the second quarter of 2021, meaning that residents are more likely to afford homes, as rising wages outpaced property prices, according to a second-quarter report from Attom Data Solutions. That makes home ownership affordable for average Cook County workers, a pattern that also fits Harris County, Texas; Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania; Franklin County, Ohio; and Hennepin County, Minnesota.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO