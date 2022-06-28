ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Raiders select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNzNL_0gORnFU000

One position that the Raiders added a lot of players to this offseason is on the interior defensive line. They signed several veterans, including Bilal Nichols, Kyle Peko, Andrew Billings and Vernon Butler. They also drafted Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr., both on Day 3.

But did they do enough to improve the defensive tackle spot? Over the last several years, that has been a problem spot for the team as they haven’t been able to generate any inside pressure.

So it possible that the Raiders could make that a priorty in the 2023 NFL Draft?

In a recent mock draft by Matt Miller of ESPN, he gave the Raiders another defensive tackle in Bryan Bresee from Clemson. Here is what Miller had to say about the player and potential fit with the Raiders:

“Bresee is returning from a torn left ACL suffered last September, but the flashes he has shown and his pedigree as a former top recruit should have scouts excited. He had four sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman in 2020. A return to form could push Bresee all the way into the top 10, though he has to prove he can return to his stellar level of play.”

During his freshman year at Clemson, Bresee totaled 6.5 tackles for a loss and four sacks in 11 games. While he needs to prove that he can stay healthy, he is one of the most talented pass rushers in this class.

The Raiders are hopeful that their “big” investments in Nichols, Farrell and Butler will pay off this season. But if they don’t, don’t be surprised if the Raiders address their defensive tackle need early in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bresee is certainly a player to watch throughout the college football season as he could be a first-round target for Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Yardbarker

Free Agent CB Linked to Steelers Before Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move in free agency, acquiring Levi Wallace from the open market. But with Wallace, Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton set to man the cornerback position, one NFL site believes there's more coming for Pittsburgh's DB room. Bleacher Report recently named three players the Steelers must...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in February 2022. Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but he was unable to keep Lee.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson could play a huge role in college football’s realignment

College football will never be the same ladies and gentlemen. Shocking the entire college football landscape, USC and UCLA confirmed that their bids to join the Big Ten have been accepted, with both teams planning on joining the elite conference starting in 2024. This move is the second major realignment announced this year, with Oklahoma and Texas announcing that they plan to leave the Big 12 for the SEC as early as 2024. These moves are significant moments in college football history that will have massive ripple effects from conference to conference. The Power 5 conferences already had a discrepancy between them;...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Butler
Yardbarker

Steelers Predicted to Land Star CB in 2023 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating with Ahkello Witherspoon, Levi Wallace and Cam Sutton at cornerback in 2022, but some believe that will change next season. In ESPN's early mock draft for 2023, Matt Miller predicts the Steelers land Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo with the sixth-overall pick. The selection comes after the Steelers finish the 2022 season 7-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Nfl Draft#American Football#Nfl Mock Draft#Espn#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Oklahoma football recruiting is hurting

The Oklahoma Sooners have been a national recruiting powerhouse in recent memory. Many players have been drawn to their winning tradition and innovative schemes. Under the direction of Bob Stoops, the Sooners were quick to diagnose problems and adjust. Since Stoops’ departure, Oklahoma has been unable to identify weaknesses and proactively make changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels add three-star OL to 2023 class

The hot recruiting streak continued for Mack Brown and his UNC football program. On Saturday, a day after they landed three commitments, the Tar Heels added another player to their 2023 class. Legacy prospect D.J. Geth pledged his verbal commitment to North Carolina, picking the Tar Heels over in-state South Carolina. The Roebuck, South Carolina native had a total of 11 offers in his recruitment but made two visits, going to UNC and South Carolina before deciding to pick the Tar Heels. While UNC got a visit in early June, Geth took his visit to the Gamecocks in late June and UNC...
ROEBUCK, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Derek Carr: Raiders QB Needs A Clean Pocket Says PFF

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been one of the most reliable and clutch players in recent memory. However, Pro Football Focus recently disputed this notion with regard to Carr playing under pressure. Carr has been one of the most polarizing NFL players in quite some time. It seems...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star CB Daniel Harris is ready to commit

Four-star class of 2023 defensive back Daniel Harris is ready to commit. Harris has excellent length and is committing on July 1. Harris’s top schools are Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, and Penn State. Harris has offers from elite college football programs across the country and has received recruiting interest...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy