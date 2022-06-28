Bayshore Properties Acquires 344-Unit Apartment Complex in Mt. Prospect, Illinois

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Partners Supply Chain Solutions (PSCS) has signed a 50,007-square-foot industrial lease at 189 Easy St. in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The lease represents a 25 percent increase in space from the company’s current location at 171 Gary St. in Carol Stream. PSCS expects to take occupancy of its new space in August. Built in 1996, the property spans 75,538 square feet and features 10 docks. Jay Cook of Cresa represented PSCS, which operates bulk and rail operations in more than 1 million square feet in Elmwood. The Carol Stream facility will serve as its specialized operations center, housing food and pharmaceuticals and high-value inventory. Philadelphia-based EQT Exeter owns the building.

