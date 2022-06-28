ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

Bayshore Properties Acquires 344-Unit Apartment Complex in Mt. Prospect, Illinois

By Kristin Hiller
rebusinessonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. PROSPECT, ILL. — Bayshore Properties Inc. has acquired Mount Prospect Greens, a 344-unit apartment complex...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

NAI Hiffman Brokers Sale of Seven-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO — NAI Hiffman has brokered the sale of the Chicago Strategic Logistics Portfolio for an undisclosed price. The seven-building portfolio totals 1.4 million square feet. The assets are located throughout metro Chicago and are fully leased by 12 tenants. Patrick Sullivan and Ryan Chambers of NAI Hiffman represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, a member of CapitaLand Investments, which is headquartered in Singapore.
CHICAGO, IL
rebusinessonline.com

Partners Supply Chain Solutions Signs 50,007 SF Industrial Lease in Carol Stream, Illinois

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Partners Supply Chain Solutions (PSCS) has signed a 50,007-square-foot industrial lease at 189 Easy St. in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream. The lease represents a 25 percent increase in space from the company’s current location at 171 Gary St. in Carol Stream. PSCS expects to take occupancy of its new space in August. Built in 1996, the property spans 75,538 square feet and features 10 docks. Jay Cook of Cresa represented PSCS, which operates bulk and rail operations in more than 1 million square feet in Elmwood. The Carol Stream facility will serve as its specialized operations center, housing food and pharmaceuticals and high-value inventory. Philadelphia-based EQT Exeter owns the building.
CAROL STREAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy