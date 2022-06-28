The Best Of The John Kincade Show 6-28-2022

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […]
The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
It's officially silly season during the NBA offseason. ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that league executives have floated around that the Los Angeles Lakers could try to trade for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. It would only be if the two are still interested in trading together. This is...
Comments / 0