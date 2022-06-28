Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

With confidence in the Supreme Court falling, more than half of Americans oppose the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly six in 10 say the ruling was based more on politics than on the law, according to the latest poll from the PBS NewsHour, NPR and Marist. Conducted in days following the decision, this latest poll also found that more than half of Americans are concerned that the Supreme Court will reconsider issues such as contraception and same-sex marriage.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO