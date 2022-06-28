Ask Midland Odessa! I Won’t Let My MAN Drive My Car When We Are In Mine! , Sorry Not Sorry!

Buzz Question - Text me on the toilet! Cool. Call me on the toilet! Cool! As long as I don't know about it I'm good! Well, the guy I'm dating has FACETIMED me...Yep, while sitting on the toilet! He's done it twice and I'm not having it. Yes, I've told him PLEASE DON'T! And so he did it again. I'm sorry but about to tell him do it again and we are done! I'm sorry I can't with this. Right?
It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
Everyone loves to go out to breakfast. Whether it's a weekday early meeting with staff or a client, or a weekend relaxation thing on a Saturday or before or after Church on Sunday... It's always a good time and with great food! So we thought we'd compile OUR list of the top 6 places to go and let you add your favorite place in the comments that we may have missed.
I have stated many times both on-air and in many an article how much I dislike summer. It is 100% my least favorite season of all. You have heard me say everything from the fact that I sweat profusely (some would argue this is not exactly a bad thing, it rids your body of toxins) to I hate being hot, to mosquitoes not being my friends. Mosquitoes feast on me. Where there is a Rebecca, mosquitoes are most certainly close by. However, today I will attempt to be optimistic, I shall see the good side of summer.
There still time before SCHOOL kicks in gear in August! July is here and if you haven't taken the kiddos or family to a waterpark and you want to, here are the nearest ones to Midland Odessa! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside.
Why am I like this? Curiosity killed the cat. Isn't that how the saying goes? I was chatting with a group of friends over the weekend and the topic came up of living in places that were haunted. One of the ladies in the group said that pretty much every place she has lived has been haunted. She has seen and heard ghosts everywhere she goes! My response? NOPE!
What started out as a catering and food truck business is turning into something more permanent. Currently under construction in between Tommy's Express Car Wash and the Dollar General location on Faudree Road in Odessa, is Brantley Creek Barbeque! West Texans have enjoyed original flavors created by the owners at special events over the past 6 years, the time is coming for their permanent home to open in the booming business district around Faudree rd.
The 4th of July holiday weekend is upon us in West Texas--and every year when the relatives come from out of town to visit, we discuss what we can do besides the firework celebrations on Saturday night. The answers can vary based on several criteria. What are their interests? Are they "Museum People"? Do they like to eat out and try local restaurants and establishments to get a local flavor, or stick with the chain places we have here that they also have back home? Do they like to shop? So many variables to consider when working out a plan to entertain people who don't live here. It also matters if they've been here to visit prior to this time or not-and what you did before when they were here if they have.
Remains found in 2013 in Midland County have finally been positively identified as a teen that was reported missing in 2000. According to CBS 7, the remains have been identified as Sylvia Nicole Smith who was reported missing by her mother 22 years ago. The remains were found almost 10...
The things that wasting time on the internet will have you searching. Smh. I was curious to know what the prettiest city in Texas is because I've been all over my beloved Lone Star State and I've visited some great small towns. If you ask me right now off the...
Andrews Hwy in Odessa is getting rebuilt from 8th street to 42nd street so be on the lookout for lane closures and travel being backed up. According to CBS 7, work will begin soon on the 2-mile stretch of Andrews Hwy from 8th street to Highway 191/42nd street, but work will be going on at night to minimize the traffic problems.
The streets of Texas and New Mexico are soon turning into Wonderland. Go down the rabbit hole and help find Alice with CluedUpp Games. CluedUpp Games will be hosting an escape room style experience where you have to solve clues to find Alice. The adventure comes to Midland on October 29th. Alternatively, there is also one coming to Albuquerque on September 17th. El Pasoans who are down for a road trip have two options to join in on.
Fourth of July in West Texas happens this weekend! Where do you plan to spend the 4th? If you live in the Midland-Odessa area but want to try something different for 4th of July 2022, how about Pops in the Park or the 4th at Pioneer Park? Let me fill you in on all the details.
With traffic becoming a problem in the Midland/Odessa area, now there is a four-year improvement plan set to begin in 2023. According to NewsWest 9, the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board just approved a four-year transportation improvement plan to begin in early 2023 and run till the end of 2026.
Since the 4th of July falls on a Monday this year many of this year's events are happening over the weekend, starting Friday. The Midland Rockhounds are kicking off Independence festivities Friday, July 1st, and will continue throughout the weekend. The Rockhounds will have fireworks after each game this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
