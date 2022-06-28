Missouri Farmer Raised the Alarm About Dangerous Rail Crossing Weeks Before Amtrak Crash

Joe Rogan is going all-in on Ron DeSantis. On Tuesday’s episode of the eponymous Joe Rogan Experience, the star podcaster, once a Bernie Sanders endorser, told former Disney star Gina Carano that DeSantis “would work as a good president.” He explained: “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable. I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct. He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.” While DeSantis, who famously told Rogan not to apologize for using a racial slur, did tout the benefits of monoclonal antibodies during the Delta wave of COVID-19, he continued to push them during the Omicron surge even as they proved ineffective against the variant. He also presided over the state during record COVID surges, including multiple times in which it led the U.S. in cases and deaths. Still, that and other criticisms of DeSantis—including how he appears to wield the state’s power against his culture-war villains like Disney—didn’t seem to matter much to Rogan. “You know, he is not perfect,” he said. “He’s a human being, but, um, what he’s done is stand up for freedoms.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO