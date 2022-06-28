ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Farmer Raised the Alarm About Dangerous Rail Crossing Weeks Before Amtrak Crash

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
A local farmer spoke out weeks ago about the dangers of a Missouri railroad crossing where three people were killed on Monday after an Amtrak train smashed...

TheDailyBeast

Major Missouri Hospital System Pulls, Then Reinstates, Plan B Amid New Abortion Law

Saint Luke’s Health System said Wednesday it had reversed its short-lived decision to stop offering Plan B in the wake of Missouri’s abortion ban coming into effect. Initially on Wednesday, the company, which operates 17 hospitals and clinics in the state, said it would stop providing the emergency contraceptive for fear of “criminal prosecution.” In a follow-up statement, they said they would resume providing it under new protocols but “the ambiguity of the law, and the uncertainty even among state officials about what this law prohibits, continues to cause grave concern and will require careful monitoring.” Even Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons was unable to tell reporters Tuesday if the law criminalized birth control, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told KSHB that the law “does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception.”
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman, 71, Becomes Second Tourist in a Week to be Gored by a Bison at Yellowstone

It’s becoming an epidemic—a tourist was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park for the second time this week. The 71-year-old woman and her daughter were walking to their car at Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday when they accidentally came across the bull, which then charged at them. The victim, from Pennsylvania, was taken to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming, to treat non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack. On Tuesday, a Colorado man was also hospitalized after being gored by a bison near Yellowstone’s Giant Geyser. A video of that attack shows the man being ragdolled by the animal after his group failed to run away after an initial close call. Earlier, a woman was gored in May near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin. “Though bison are generally more intent on grazing, mother bison are extremely protective of their calves in spring and bulls can be more aggressive in July and August during the rut when they are competing for the attention of females,” Dennis Jorgensen, the bison program manager at World Wildlife Fund, told ABC News after the latest attack.
CODY, WY
TheDailyBeast

Cops ID Killer of Slain Woman Found Wrapped in Carpet Almost 25 Years Ago

Nearly 25 years after the body of Lina Reyes-Geddes was found wrapped in a carpet on the side of a road, police said Wednesday they now know her husband was the killer. In 1998, Lina’s corpse was found by a horrified passerby in Maidenwater Spring in Utah. She’d been wrapped in plastic bags and duct tape, tied with a rope, and then put in a sleeping bag and rolled in a carpet. Local authorities were able to successfully pull DNA from the rope using a specialized vacuum. As Lina’s husband Edward Geddes killed himself and was cremated in 2001, investigators compared the rope DNA with genetic material from two of his relatives, which they say showed conclusively that it was his. “At least there’s some closures, at least there’s answers,” Utah State Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian Davis told the New York Post.
UTAH STATE
TheDailyBeast

93-Year-Old Retired Plumber Shoots Home Intruder, Police Say

Joe Howard Teague is 93, but he’s not playing around. When the retired California plumber called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, he had several burglars at gunpoint, police say. Though several people were seen leaving the house when police arrived, cops said Joseph A. Ortega, 33, wasn’t so lucky as he’d been critically injured by a gunshot. Oscar Malma, a local whose wife is related to Teague, told ABC 7 this isn’t the first time Teague has had a problem with burglars. “He was tired because every time he calls the police, [they took] forever to come and assist him,” Malma said. “He took the law into his own hands.” Teague was taken in for questioning that night but later released. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into what happened, according to a release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Greitens Doubles Down by Handing Out ‘RINO Hunting Permit’ Stickers

Eric Greitens, the onetime governor of Missouri and current Senate hopeful, handed out stickers at a campaign event in Arnold on Monday night that read: “RINO Hunting Permit,” “No Bagging Limit. No Tagging Limit,” and “Expires: When We Save America.” A former Navy SEAL whose platform hinges on opposing so-called “Republicans in name only,” Greitens attracted bipartisan criticism with a controversial campaign ad released last week featuring him armed with a shotgun. “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit,” he proclaims to the camera. Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), who is running against Greitens, called the spot “beyond the pale.” Greitens has largely ignored the widespread condemnation as he does a “No MO RINOs” tour of the state, as he called it in an Instagram caption. He told reporters at Monday night’s event that “hunting” was “a metaphor,” according to KCUR. Greitens’ office did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment before publication.
ARNOLD, MO
TheDailyBeast

Feds Show Up at Texas Woman’s Door After Angry Roe Tweet

The last thing Madeline Walker likely expected after expressing her anger about the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Twitter was the feds at her door. In a deleted tweet on her newly private account, Walker discussed being greeted at 11:30 a.m. Friday by two police officers and a Homeland Security special agent. “You are advised as of the date of this letter to cease and desist in any conduct deemed harassing/threatening in nature, when communicating to or about the federal government,” the letter officers handed her said. “Failure to comply with this request could result in the filing of criminal charges.” The tweet being perceived as a threat read: “Burn every ... government building down right ... now. Slaughter them all.” Joshua Henry, DHS special agent, confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the letter was authentic after it started to gain attention online. Federal Protective Service spokesperson Robert Sperling told a Law & Crime reporter that it’s highly unlikely that Walker would be prosecuted.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Threatened to Kill Biden and ‘Wreak Havoc’ on FBI, Feds Say

A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly making threats against President Joe Biden and the FBI on social media. According to court documents, Gene Raymond Phelps posted five videos on TikTok specifically mentioning Biden. He allegedly included calls for violence, urging followers to “start killing” politicians and stating “either they are going to blow my f-cking head off or I am going to make sure they’re dead, one of those two.” The FBI was also tagged in a post that threatened to “wreak havoc” at a facility in Sanderson, Texas, court documents said. In one Twitter video, Phelps was holding what the FBI believes is a rifle, where he again is said to have threatened to kill Biden. Phelps has history of making threats, the complaint said, as he was convicted for a terroristic threat in July 2016.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Pediatrician Booted From State Board for Being Pro-Vax

University of Miami Health System pediatrician Dr. Lisa Gwynn has been an advocate for Florida children under 5 to get the COVID vaccine—a stark contrast to the state officials, who declined to order vaccine doses for kids because they don’t support the FDA-approved move. Apparently, that pissed off Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s chief financial officer and a DeSantis cabinet official, so much that he booted her Wednesday from the state’s Florida Healthy Kids Board. In an email, Patronis said she had made “some very political statements that do not reflect the CFO’s point of view, even going so far as to as to say that the state is ‘obstruct(ing)’ access to vaccines. The CFO does not share your opinion and believes the state has gone to great lengths to protect lives in the face of the Coronavirus.” Gwynn was baffled. “I’m not a politician, I’m a pediatrician,” Gwynn told The Miami Herald. “And there’s no other reason for me to do what I do other than to improve the health of children in our state.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Judge Temporarily Blocks State’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

A Florida judge temporarily blocked the state’s 15-week abortion ban that was set to go into effect Friday, saying that it violates the state’s constitution. Judge John C. Cooper of the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Tallahassee said that the ban violated privacy protections that are guaranteed in the constitution, and that the federal standard differs from the state standard. “I’m here to litigate the right to privacy in Florida,” he said in court. “I’m not here to litigate Roe versus Wade.” Before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the 15-week limit into law, Florida allowed abortions up to the 24th week of pregnancy. The state is expected to appeal the ruling, and it will likely end up before Florida’s Supreme Court which has become more conservative under DeSantis. Judges in several other states, like Louisiana and Utah, have also issued temporary injunctions on new abortion laws in recent days, though those decisions will likely just bide providers time, not permanently overturn bans.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

SCOTUS Rules Oklahoma Can Prosecute Crimes on Native Lands

The Supreme Court dealt a blow to Native American sovereignty on Wednesday by ruling that Oklahoma authorities can prosecute crimes committed against Native Americans on Native lands if the perpetrator is non-Native. The Wednesday ruling rolled back a 2020 ruling that prohibited the state from prosecuting crimes on Native lands that were committed by Native Americans, the Associated Press reports. After that ruling, a state court interpreted it to mean Oklahoma authorities could not get involved in any crimes involving a Native American suspect or victim. This meant only federal officials could pursue such cases, a task they admitted they were ill-equipped to handle. The case involved a non-Native American man accused of malnourishing his disabled Native American stepdaughter, which a state court threw out due to the Supreme Court’s 2020 decision. This latest ruling covers the reservations of many tribes in Oklahoma, including the Muscogee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teachers Slam DeSantis’ ‘Disturbing’ New School Civics Initiative

In Florida, DeSantis conservatism has another target in its sights: statewide civics standards. Several teachers took part in a three-day workshop this week to preview what’s to come in their classrooms as a part of the governor’s Civics Literacy Excellence Initiative to make “virtuous citizens.” They were not impressed. Teachers told the Miami Herald the new standards portray the founders as against the idea of the separation of church and state, downplay the role of the colonies in slavery, and push conservative judicial theories. “It was very skewed,” said Barbara Segal, a 12th-grade government teacher at Fort Lauderdale High. “There was a very strong Christian fundamentalist way toward analyzing different quotes and different documents. That was concerning.” Richard Judd, a social studies teacher with 22 years’ experience, said there was a “disturbing” attempt to “both censor and to drive or propagandize particular points of view.” The state Department of Education refuted those concerns, saying in a statement: “Every lesson we teach is based on history, not ideology or any form of indoctrination. Let us know if you are actually interested in reviewing the coursework and understanding it for yourself.”
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gets Proposal to Call Slavery ‘Involuntary Relocation’

Months after some teachers in Texas were told to present “both sides” of the Holocaust, the State Board of Education has received a proposal to rename slavery “involuntary relocation.” The board is in the midst of mulling proposals for its once-a-decade update to the social studies curriculum. The latest update will bring the curriculum in line with Texas’ new decree that subject matter should not make students “feel discomfort.” Nine educators in a working group advising the board suggested revising the second-grade curriculum to “compare journeys to America, including voluntary Irish immigration and involuntary relocation of African people during colonial times,” the Texas Tribune reported. The proposal caught the eye of a Democrat on the board, who expressed concerns. The board says it sent the proposal back to the group and told them to “carefully examine the language used to describe events, specifically the term ‘involuntary relocation.’”
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Joe Rogan Backs Ron DeSantis for President Because Of Course

Joe Rogan is going all-in on Ron DeSantis. On Tuesday’s episode of the eponymous Joe Rogan Experience, the star podcaster, once a Bernie Sanders endorser, told former Disney star Gina Carano that DeSantis “would work as a good president.” He explained: “I mean, what he’s done for Florida has been admirable. I feel like what he did for Florida, a lot of people gave him a lot of grief, but ultimately he was correct. He was correct when it comes to like deaths, he was correct. And when it comes to protecting all vulnerable populations, he was correct in terms of distribution of monoclonal antibodies.” While DeSantis, who famously told Rogan not to apologize for using a racial slur, did tout the benefits of monoclonal antibodies during the Delta wave of COVID-19, he continued to push them during the Omicron surge even as they proved ineffective against the variant. He also presided over the state during record COVID surges, including multiple times in which it led the U.S. in cases and deaths. Still, that and other criticisms of DeSantis—including how he appears to wield the state’s power against his culture-war villains like Disney—didn’t seem to matter much to Rogan. “You know, he is not perfect,” he said. “He’s a human being, but, um, what he’s done is stand up for freedoms.”
FLORIDA STATE
