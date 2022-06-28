ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri governor puts KCPD spending bill to statewide vote

By KCUR
kbia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill Monday increasing the minimum funding requirement for the Kansas City Police Department. The bill, introduced by Republican state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, whose district includes Parkville, requires Kansas City to increase its general revenue allocation to the KCPD from 20% to 25% every year. The...

www.kbia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Missouri AG threatens to sue cities funding access to abortion services

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is threatening to sue Missouri municipalities for using tax dollars to help women access abortion services. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones calls the latest threats from Schmitt desperate. Plans to help women access abortion-related services in St. Louis City and County were proposed this week. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
City
Parkville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: KC health system resumes offering Plan B pills; former hospital CEO convicted in $1.4 billion scheme

Missouri environmentalists fear that coal may linger longer in the state's energy mix as a result of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill updates a law passed last year to help utilities transition from coal-fired power plants to renewable energy by refinancing debt through a process called securitization. Critics say the update makes it easier for utilities to benefit from securitization without having to completely close old plants. But the bill also includes incentives for developing solar energy, leading one activist to call it a "mixed bag" for the environment. Amid a flurry of bill signings as the state's fiscal year ends, Parson also inked legislation giving charter schools in Kansas City and St. Louis at least $62 million in added state funds. The bill addresses disparities that arose between charter schools and other public schools because charters' funding was determined based on outdated property values. Plus, in Kansas City, Saint Luke’s Hospital will resume offering emergency contraceptives, reversing a decision it made amid fears its clinicians could be prosecuted due to Missouri’s new abortion ban. The governor and attorney general said Wednesday that emergency contraceptives are still legal under Missouri law, and the Kansas City health system let its providers once again offer Plan B pills.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Quinton Lucas
Person
Tony Luetkemeyer
St. Louis American

‘We expect to be sued’

Hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt certified in a legal opinion that the state’s “trigger law” is now in effect, meaning that abortion procedures are illegal in the state of Missouri. In St. Louis, hundreds gathered outside...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday weakening the state’s hazardous waste regulations and opening the door for a controversial type of recycling backed by the plastic industry and decried by environmentalists.  Parson, a Republican, signed legislation to bar the Missouri Department of Natural Resources from enacting hazardous waste rules that differ in any way from […] The post Missouri governor weakens hazardous waste rules, cuts regulation for ‘advanced recycling’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Restricting Voting Access

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – On Wednesday, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed House Bill (HB) 1878 into law, which modifies Missouri’s election laws restricting voting access to strengthen election processes. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

In St. Louis stop, Parson touts accomplishments in fighting violent crime

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson calls investments in measures to fight crime a top accomplishment of the 2022 legislative session. “I wanted to be up here to say thanks to a lot of people I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” Parson said Tuesday during a visit to Sts. Teresa and Bridget Catholic Church in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood of St. Louis. “With the added resources in the budget this year, we’re trying to do a much better job of trying to provide services and do away with the crime as much as we possibly can.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Kansas City#State Of Missouri#Politics State#Politics Governor#Kcpd#Republican
Missouri Independent

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.  It […] The post New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Jury convicts Missouri state lawmaker of COVID-19 fraud scheme

A Missouri state representative was convicted by a federal trial jury for a nearly $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme, as well as a separate $200,000 fraud scheme in which she made false claims about a fake stem cell treatment marketed through her clinics in southern Missouri, and for illegally providing prescription drugs to clients of those clinics.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kbia.org

Missouri's COVID-19 response rated worst in its region

Missouri’s COVID response was the worst in the region, across multiple metrics, including hospital usage. That’s according to the Commonwealth Fund, a national health-focused private foundation. Its 2022 Scorecard on State Health System performance also ranked Missouri last among neighboring states in other areas including health care access and affordability, avoidable hospital use, and income disparity.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy