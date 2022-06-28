Fort Worth students find career options at City of Fort Worth

A job doesn’t have to be boring! That’s one of the most valuable lessons Fort Worth students say they learned by participating in FWISD’s Vital Link, a summer program that lets rising seventh- and eighth-graders explore a variety of careers.

A group of 20 students from schools throughout the city spent a week visiting seven City of Fort Worth departments. Workers demonstrated how they keep the city clean and safe and inform residents about city programs. Employees also talked about classes they took in school that help them do their jobs and what they like most about their chosen careers.

At the end of the week, students visited City Hall, reported on the skills needed for various jobs and even got to sit in city councilmembers’ chairs. Students also watched a video they helped create recapping their Vital Link experiences.

The city's Community Engagement Office organized the week’s activities. Participating departments included Communications & Public Engagement, Code Compliance, Fire, Municipal Court, Police, Transportation & Public Works and Water.

Learn more about City of Fort Worth careers.

Photos: Top: Students learned the basics of video production and how city staff members use the medium to inform residents. Lower: Middle-schoolers visited a city water treatment plant to see how science plays a role in clean drinking water.

