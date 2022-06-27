ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A wealth of new menu items entices diners over the Fourth of July holiday weekend

By Patricia Cobe
Cover picture for the articleRising wages are tempting some students to leave the classroom early, forcing schools to adapt. Something is not working between McDonald’s...

The Daily South

8 Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dishes We Wish They'd Bring Back to the Menu

Cracker Barrel, the combination country store and Southern-style eatery, has a been a staple in the South since it was founded in Lebanon, Tennessee, in 1969. Folks have been flocking to the antique-filled chain for fried chicken, hash brown casserole, and other homestyle favorites for years, but like Chick-fil-A (and pretty much every other restaurant chain) occasionally Cracker Barrel discontinues a menu item—even if customers love it. "We delete menu items from time to time to make room for new signature, craveable menu items that our guests love," Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy, told Nation's Restaurant News in a statement after they trimmed some items from the menu in 2020.
LEBANON, TN
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu's Newest Sandwiches Are Surprisingly Different

If you're the type of person who prefers a classic cheeseburger, fries, and a soda when you have a craving for a satisfying fast-food lunch, you're probably a McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report fan. The chain has long cultivated its all-American image to great success, catering to folks...
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Troubled Mexican Restaurant Forced To Close

Local Mexican restaurant and bar has been forced to shut down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Restaurants already have enough trouble on their own staying open. Often it feels as if the world is against any establishment lasting, due to the already thin margins most restaurants pull in on a daily basis. These locations don’t need problems of their own doing to drag them down even further, and yet that is exactly what happened to one Phoenix restaurant and bar, resulting in its closure.
PHOENIX, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
Mashed

Wendy's Drive-Thru Employees Hate It When You Do This

All hail the fast-food drive-thru. Some days, it's where we get our coffee in the morning, our lunch while on a break at midday, and our pre-supper snack for the commute home. If time is super tight and you're in a major rush, you might want to hit up KFC and its fast lane. The fried chicken empire came out ahead of nine other fast-food outlets in the drive-thru wait time department, averaging 283.3 seconds — or just over four-and-a-half minutes — according to a study by SeeLevel HX. It could be argued that Chick-fil-A is worth waiting for, but the fried chicken giant came in last of the 10 fast-food brands surveyed (488.8 seconds, or just over eight minutes — ouch). McDonald's, the most popular fast-food chain in the country (per QSR Magazine) came in sixth (349.3 seconds) and Wendy's showed up at eighth (358.7 seconds).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Gets More Bad News About a Key Menu Item

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is not typically known for its off-the-wall innovations in the fast food space, is it known for dishing up long-standing classics. Take its Big Mac, for instance. It doesn't seem terribly revolutionary to stuff an extra piece of bread in the middle...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Greyson F

Local Favorite Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

There's one fewer pizza restaurants open in metro Phoenix now.Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru/Unsplash. For residents of Gilbert, there are a number of restaurants that have been serving community members quality food over the past several years. However, one of those restaurants has announced it will close, which means anyone hungry for a slice of pizza will now need to look elsewhere in metro Phoenix for a slice.
PHOENIX, AZ

