STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Post 150 Freshman Legion play at Bonne Terre/Farmington Post 416 Wednesday at 6:30. PERRYVILLE – Learn the basics of cheer leading at this fun, interactive camp. A group performance will be held on the last day of class for family and friends. Cheer Camp will be held at The Perry Park Center July 18 – 22 from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM. This camp is for children aged 6 – 10. The fee is $45 and Perry Park Center members will receive $5 off. Each child will receive a t-shirt and a set of pompoms.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO