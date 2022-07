Gracelyn Leiseth of Hamlin and Cooper Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens are the South Dakota Gatorade Track & Field Athletes of the Year. Leiseth won the girls award for the second consecutive year. She set a state record in winning the Class A shot put title at the state meet in May with 52 feet, six and three-quarter inches, which at the time was the best throw in the nation this year. Leiseth was also second in the discus.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO