Migrants found dead inside truck in Texas allegedly sprinkled with steak seasoning to cover smell amid sweltering temps

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the 50 migrants found dead inside a tractor trailer abandoned in Texas were allegedly sprinkled with steak seasoning in a possible bid by smugglers to cover up the stench. A law enforcement officer revealed the horrifying detail to the Texas Tribune on Monday, shortly after the 18-wheeler...

Growler Wolf
3d ago

How do you sleep at night ever again after being involved in something like this ? Knowing you charged people money to murder them ?

Not a believer
2d ago

This is Bidens lack of policies that caused all these peoples deaths. HE NEEDS TI BE IMPEACHED

