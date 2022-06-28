ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rapper 320Popout Murdered in Florida

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp-and-coming Florida-based rapper 320Popout has died after he was fatally shot outside of an apartment complex in Jacksonville earlier in June. After the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting took place, the rapper's cousin, Roderick Holmes, confirmed to First Coast News that 320Popout, real name Joshua Holmes, was the victim. The...

popculture.com

Comments / 42

John Conroy
2d ago

rappers demise is the affiliation with gangs !!! poor urban areas kids will do anything to get out,college and good grades doesn't come easy!!! the foundation of a mother and father are all too important!!! guiding young man in the right direction 🙏

Reply
4
tampatattoo84
2d ago

where's the outrage, protest, burning down buildings!!

Reply(5)
11
Southern Belle
2d ago

kinda seems like all these rapper's are getting killed because of their "music"?

Reply(3)
5
Related
Oxygen

Man Suspected Of Shooting Atlanta-Based Rapper 'Trouble' To Death Turns Himself In

The man accused of killing an Atlanta rapper known as “Trouble” has turned himself in to authorities, allegedly with the help of his mother. Jamichael Jones, 33, surrendered to deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night for the murder of Mariel Orr, professionally known as “Trouble,” according to ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. Orr, 34, was shot to death early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Conyers — about 25 miles east of Atlanta — where authorities say he died on the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Tjay
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Rapper to Receive Six-Figure Settlement After Cop Allegedly Planted Drugs on Him

Rapper Young Moose will receive a six-figure settlement after a court agreed that Baltimore City police officers planted drugs on him. ABC News reports that a court settlement is forcing the city of Baltimore to pay $300,000 to resolve Moose's claims. The agreement was reached on May 10, 2022. The judgment comes following the city having to pay out more than $10 million in settlement following a task force being uncovered as corrupt.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Washington Dc#Rapper#Violent Crime#First Coast News
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
Complex

16-Year-Old Rapper 23 Rackz Fatally Shot in D.C.

The father of 23 Rackz, a rising DMV rapper who was fatally shot last week, says he spent years trying to get his teenage son back on the right path. “Nobody could get him to stay off the streets,” Michael Johnson told FOX 5 about the late 16-year-old. “I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home. So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

8 Bodies Found in Mexico Field Might End Resort Abduction Mystery

A farmer in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula found eight bodies in a field on Saturday, and prosecutors suspect that they are the remains of men who were reportedly abducted from a resort last week. The Associated Press revealed that at least seven and potentially eight men were reported missing from a ranch in Xcalak, on the southern tip of Mexico’s Caribbean coast, on Friday. Prosecutors said that it does not seem like the victims were killed in the village field where the farmer found them, but rather that their bodies were dropped there. While officials did not identify the victims, local media outlets reported that they were employees at the ranch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Hazelwood preschool teacher allegedly killed by husband remembered as loving mother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said a preschool teacher was killed by her husband, who was later found dead in Philadelphia. Three small children are without a mother and a father, left to be raised by their grandparents. The family would have celebrated Sharay Newson's birthday and one of her children's on Friday. Instead, they're now planning a funeral and say they'll remember her by her maiden name, Sharay Woodson. "She didn't hurt anybody. All she wanted to do was make her marriage work," her mom Lois Woodson said.Sharay Woodson was first and foremost a loving and devoted mother to her three small...
PITTSBURGH, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
Complex

White Men in Florida Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Black Teen in His Car

Two white men were arrested this week for allegedly attacking a Black teen who was driving through their neighborhood. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the incident took place in Sanford, Florida, the same city where Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman more than a decade ago. The teen, identified as 16-year-old Jermaine Jones, was reportedly driving through a residential area when the men threw a traffic cone at his car and a large rock through the vehicle’s window.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy