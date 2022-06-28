ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma: How to Vote, Where to Vote, and What’s on the Ballot.

By The New Zealand Times
thenewzealandtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s election day in Oklahoma. Here’s a last-minute guide to voting in the state primary. Polling places are open until 7 p.m. local time in Oklahoma. Registered voters lining up at polling stations at that time will still be...

www.thenewzealandtimes.com

oklahomawatch.org

GOP Race for State Superintendent Is Heading For A Runoff

The top two Republican candidates for state superintendent, Ryan Walters and April Grace, face an Aug. 23 runoff after none of the four candidates received at least 50% of the vote. Walters, the appointed Secretary of Education and executive director of a non-profit, received 41% of the votes in Tuesday’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools could be first district to violate CRT ban in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — It's been almost a year since the Oklahoma State Board of Education approved emergency rules for House Bill 1775, which bans critical race theory in Oklahoma. In March, the board adopted more permanent rules. Just last week, Brad Clark, OSDE's legal counsel, announced Governor Stitt...
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma 2022 Primary Election select results

TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

What is Oklahoma’s Favorite ‘4th of July’ Grilled Food? [POLL]

It's finally here and it's going to be a three-day weekend! The 4th of July is one of my all-time favorite holidays and one of the biggest cookout and grilling days of the year. I'll spend the majority of the holiday on the grill!. For the fair-weather griller, this will...
news9.com

Oklahoma State Superintendent Seat Up For Grabs

Four Republicans are competing to be the next Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Education, the position vacated by Joy Hofmeister who is running for Governor. The State Superintendent is the chief education officer in Oklahoma and makes major decisions about the state of teaching and learning in Oklahoma. John Cox is the superintendent of Peggs Public Schools and has been an educator for nearly 30 years. Ryan Walters is the current Secretary of Education a Former teacher appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt in 2020. April Grace also has 30 years of experience in education and is the superintendent for Shawnee Public Schools. William Crozier is a Union City resident and former teacher.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general. With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for Drummond, 58, means he is almost certain...
OKLAHOMA STATE
