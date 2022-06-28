Body Found Near Rockbottom Dam Over Weekend

ITHACA, N.Y.—One man was arrested Friday night after attempting to break into an apartment in the West End. Police said they arrested Donta T. Braxton, 47 years old of Ithaca, for third-degree attempted robbery, third-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief after an incident around 9 p.m. Friday night at the West Village Apartment complex.
On June 22, at approximately 7:16 a.m., the Village of Owego Police were dispatched to Front Street at Church Street on the Riverwalk to aid Owego EMS for a male that fell on the river rocks and into the river. While en-route, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office dispatch advised that the male was still in the water.
Traffic is flowing normally at the intersection and all debris has been cleared from the roadway. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed in downtown Elmira Friday afternoon after a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Reports of the multi-vehicle crash on the Clemens Center bridge just south of Water Street came into 18 News around 4:15 […]
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Cortland. The blaze broke out Thursday afternoon on Elm Street. The Cortland Standard reports the fire damaged an apartment building and injured a firefighter. Authorities say the cause was cooking-related.
WILAWANA, PA (WENY) -- A tanker truck caught fire on an exit ramp off Interstate 86 Friday evening, causing emergency crews to shut down a portion of the highway. Traffic is currently being diverted to avoid exit 59A. Hazmat has been called to the scene. Expect travel days if heading...
New updates about the tanker fire on Interstate-86 have been provided by New York State Police. According to police, the fire was caused by a brake malfunction in the rear section of the trailer. They say that the tanker contained carbon dioxide, but nothing escaped from the tanker. Hazmat crews from Elmira were on the […]
Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire on the roof of a four-story apartment building in downtown Binghamton. City fire department duty chief Sam Santoni said the blaze at 139 Washington Street was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday. Fire equipment on Washington Street between Court and Hawley streets...
A 21-year-old Endicott man was arrested after New York State Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle on Main Street in Union. Police say they arrested Elijah K. Gibson on June 25th after a trooper saw Gibson allegedly speeding down the road. Troopers say the car Gibson was driving...
Two people are facing larceny and conspiracy charges after the Cortland County Sheriff's Office says they robbed a Cortlandville Walmart. According to the sheriff's office, Teiman W. Andreasen, 24, of Lisle, Broome County, and Sara L. Brigham, 23, of Lapeer, Cortland County, stole various merchandise from a Walmart. The value...
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Montour Falls was arrested following a domestic incident in June where he allegedly obstructed someone’s breathing. According to police, Corey S. Bond, 36, was arrested on June 24, 2022, for an alleged domestic violence incident that took place in the village. Bond was charged with the following: […]
A car chase Wednesday night in Cayuga County led tot arrest of an Auburn woman. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to State Route 34B in the Town of Scipio around 11:30p for reports a person driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the vehicle. After locating the vehicle, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit. Deputies called off the pursuit, deciding to follow from a distance, as not to put the child in danger.
Police arrested a motorist after a pursuit through Cayuga and Tompkins County. According to a news release, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina M. Deuel, 44, for reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child, and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. On July 29, members of...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police said a man brandishing a firearm robbed Adult World and stole various items on June 19. Officials said Joshua Tagliaboski, age 33, entered the business on Route 287, brandished a firearm, assaulted and threatened the clerk, stole various items, and fled. Troopers said further investigation into the incident […]
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsburg man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Lawrenceville Adult World last month, according to police. Joshua Tagliaboski, 33, from Wellsburg was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield for the alleged theft. Police said that on June 19, 2022, Tagliaboski allegedly entered Adult […]
LEBANON — An underage drinking party in Earlville State Forest in Madison County was broken up by forest rangers Saturday evening. State Department of Environmental Conservation officials said they were called to Earlville State Forest in Lebanon on Saturday, June 25, for an underage drinking party. Officials said the forest rangers found about 15 to 20 young people gathered around a bonfire in the roadway.
Binghamton police are investigating a person's death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam. City police detective Captain Cory Minor on Monday confirmed that a body was found in the area of the dam over the weekend. He said the discovery was reported Saturday evening. Minor declined to...
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Susquehanna is dead after her car crashed into a tree on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on SR 858 in Rush Township, Susquehanna County. PSP stated the driver a 53-year-old woman was traveling north when she hit a tree. […]
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested earlier this week on several felony drug charges after a vehicle stop, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. John Chaffee, 35, was arrested on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, after police conducted a vehicle stop on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls. […]
Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after they allegedly stole items at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Teiman W. Andreasen, 24 of the Town of Lisle (Broome County), and Sara L. Brigham, 23, of the Town of Lapeer, stole...
Comments / 0