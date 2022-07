The booth will feature product prototypes and a fully functional interactive prep kitchen modeled after Tate & Lyle's “Collaborate at Home Kitchen.”. Tate & Lyle (London, UK) will be exhibiting at booth #S-0600 at this year's Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) First (Food Improved by Research, Science and Technology) Annual Event and Expo, taking place in Chicago, IL. The booth will feature a fully functional interactive prep kitchen – modeled after its “Collaborate at Home Kitchen” – where attendees can experience the kitchen from an end-consumer perspective by opening cupboards and refrigerators to see products that contain Tate & Lyle ingredients.

