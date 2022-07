The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1101 Woodland Dr on Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, a dumpster was on fire, and the fire was extinguished. The fire was caused by two juveniles who were playing with matches. No injuries were reported and both juveniles were referred to the Juvenile Firesetters Program. The Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO