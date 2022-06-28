ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Kenny takes us to Cleveland's 5-Mile Crib

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

It sits off the Cleveland coastline about 5 miles out in the...

fox8.com

Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: July 1, 2022

It’s our New Day Diner Dash! Addy’s Diner is located in the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland. Quality furniture! Ashley Furniture has several locations across northeast Ohio. Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works. David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Bucyrus Copper Kettle Works in Bucyrus, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Have Closed Since the Pandemic Began

Unfortunately, the last two-plus years has been a rough period for the restaurant industry. From social distancing and people not eating out to supply chain issues and staff shortages, the industry has seen closings all across the country. Cleveland has been hit particularly hard, with beloved restaurants like Fire, Sokolowski's, Spice, Lola, Black Pig, the Plum, and others closing their doors. Here are all the restaurants we've lost since the pandemic began.
CLEVELAND, OH
police1.com

Photo of the Week: Shipping up to Cleveland

A police marine unit escorts the USS St. Louis across Lake Erie — This week's photo comes from Lt. Matthew Shearn of the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department in Cleveland, Ohio. In this photo, courtesy of photographer Scott Tish, the CMPD's Marine Unit escorts the commissioned USS St. Louis into...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

20 Essential Cleveland Hot Dog Joints

Hot dogs! We've got your hot dogs here! There are plenty of great spots to get a dog around Northeast Ohio summer and no better way to get a taste of summer. Whether it's an old-school dog diner, a more contemporary bar, a food truck or a Cleveland staple, the town is blessed with cased meats from east to west.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Earth Fare returning to Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Earth Fare is returning to Greater Cleveland. The organic and natural grocery store is planning to open a store in Fairview Park on Wednesday, July 27, the company announced in a press release. The store - at 3450 Westgate Mall, Fairview Park – will be its second in Ohio. One is in Canton.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some great wings, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you love smoked wings, visiting this restaurant in Lakewood is a must. Customers can't get enough of the dry rub on the juicy wings. You can get a pound of wings for $11. The wings are served with your choice of sweet, spicy, jerk, or Carolina BBQ sauce, but plenty of customers eat the wings without any sauce because the wings provide more than enough flavor on their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny's all revved up for Monster Jam

Air Quality Alert: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County. Monster trucks are taking the field at FirstEnergy Stadium on July 2nd and Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton is revved up to learn more about the action-packed motorsports...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Truck flips on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck flipped on I-90 Eastbound near W. 117th Street Thursday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. and police re-opened all lanes around 3:30 p.m. There are no other vehicles involved in the crash and the condition of the driver has not been released. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Jukebox: Gimme Sugar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 Morning Show welcomes Rolling Stone tribute band ‘Gimme Sugar’ to the studio. This is the band’s debut performance on the show. The band bills itself as ‘Cleveland’s only Rolling Stone tribute band’. Click here to learn more about Gimme Sugar.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: June 30, 2022

Certified health coach, Vivian Sickels, shared a recipe for garbanzo bean salad! Join her Facebook group here. Celebrating Cleveland’s own! Learn more about Kaulig Giving here. Lavender Trails. Frolic through flowers! Lavender Trails is located on Collins Boulevard in Orrville. Soap Box Derby. Ready to race? The 84th FirstEnergy...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Celebrate summer and awake your senses at new Cleveland Botanical Garden exhibit

Air Quality Alert: Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County, Lake County, Lorain County, Medina County, Portage County, Summit County. The Cleveland Botanical Garden is celebrating summer in a big way with a colorful new art installation by artist Rachel Hayes. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton walks through...
CLEVELAND, OH

