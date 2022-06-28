Practice Water Safety to Prevent Accidental Drowning

Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center at Gaines Park

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 28, 2022) – West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James and Warren Hawkins Aquatic Supervisor Andrew Van Otteren urge the public to practice water safety, especially during the summer, to prevent accidental drowning. This includes actively supervising children when they are at or near water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death in the United States for children. Every year in the U.S., there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drownings. That is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

Practice the ABCD’s of water safety with these tips:

Adult Supervision -- Designate an adult water watcher during gatherings

Always swim in front of a lifeguard. Seek out lifeguarded area in which to swim.

Bathroom Safety – never leave a child alone in the bathroom, especially while bathing. Keep toilets lids closed and buckets upside down.

Backyard Safety—have layers of protection and rescue equipment. Be on guard. If there is an emergency, call 911.

Beach Safety – Escape rip currents. Don’t fight, swim left or right or float and yell for help.

Boating Safety – Always wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets. Designate a sober skipper. Have an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beach on board to notify rescue personnel of your position, in case of an emergency.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – Know CPR

Classes in Swimming for Children, Adults and Special Needs – It is never too late to learn how to swim. The City of West Palm Beach offers swim lessons.

Drain Safety – Have compliant drain covers in your pool. Stay away from all pool and spa drains to prevent suction entrapment.

Dive Safety – Never dive head first in bodies of water less than 0 feel, when you are unsure of the water’s depth. Dive with a buddy and use a dive flag in the ocean.

Driving Safety – If a vehicle enters a body of water: Stay Calm, Unbuckle Belt, Roll Down Window, Exit Vehicle. Have a rescue escape tool with a seatbelt cutter nearby.

“The City of West Palm Beach, through the Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center at Gaines Park, offers swim lessons and safety training to help keep you and your loved ones safe around the water and to prevent accidental drowning,” said Mayor Keith A. James. “I encourage everyone to practice water safety and to make it a priority, during the summer and year-round.”

“Swimming is not only a lifelong skill, great exercise, and fun but also it can keep you safe around the water,” said Aquatic Center Supervisor Andrew Van Otteren. “I encourage everyone to learn to swim and to get their families into swimming lessons.”

Swim Lessons

The City of West Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department offers swim lesson. Several types of classes are offered. Classes are generally offered over an 8-day period and run for 30 minutes.

Click here for a list of classes.

Cost: $35 for residents | $44 for non-residents.

Scholarship vouchers are offered through the Palm Beach County Drowning Prevention Coalition.

Register:

In-person at the Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center, 1501 North Australian Avenue

Online: Click here

For more information, call (561) 804-4961 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

Lifeguard Training

Lifeguard Training teaches you the skills and knowledge needed to prevent and respond to aquatic emergencies. This course includes both online and in-person components.

Age: 15 and up

Days/Times: Saturday, September 4, 2022 (1-hour pretest) and September 10-24, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $170 resident | $210 non-resident

Location: Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center at Gaines Park, 1501 North Australian Avenue

Register: In-person or click here to register online.

For more information, call (561) 804-4961 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center Hours

Summer Schedule: May 30 - August 11, 2022

Monday through Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Friday and Sunday: Closed

Fall Schedule: August 13 - November 23, 2022

Monday and Wednesday: 3:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: Closed

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

To contact the Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center, call (561) 804-4961.

Swim Team

There is also a swim team offered at Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center. To contact the Black Marlin Swim Club, call (561) 468-1898 or email admin@blackmarlinswimclub.org.

Now Hiring

The Warren Hawkins Aquatic Center is currently hiring Lifeguards/Lifeguard Trainees. Click here to apply!