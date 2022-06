Your Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night is Tyler Ingram (University of Illinois at Chicago) from the Eau Claire Express. Ingram threw seven innings with five strikeouts giving up only two hits and did not allow a run to score. Ingram has thrown a total of 25 innings this season and has only allowed three runs to score. The Eau Claire Express split their series tonight and Ingram earned his fourth win on the mound.

