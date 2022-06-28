ARPA Funding & Community Priorities Survey: Public Input Sought

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (June 28, 2022) -- What American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding options are most important to you and your community? The City of West Palm Beach wants to hear from you and is seeking input from residents and business owners through a new, online survey. The City was allocated $24.5 million in ARPA funds of which half were utilized on internal City needs as allowed by ARPA. Before allocating additional ARPA funds for expenditure, we are asking for your help in establishing your top three priorities that our community is facing. Click here to complete the City's American Rescue Plan Act Survey! Survey responses will be accepted through July 22, 2022. You can also access the survey by utilizing the below QR code. Just hover the camera on your mobile device over the QR code to generate a link to the survey.