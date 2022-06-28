ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Return to Monkey Island is a Switch console launch exclusive

By Anne-Marie Ostler
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Return to Monkey Island is out later this year and will be a Switch console launch exclusive.

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch titles. Nestled among the various trailers and announcements was a new look at Return to Monkey Island. The classic pirate-centric series showed off its dramatically different art style with a trailer narrated by none other than Guybrush Threepwood.

The protagonist promises that Return to Monkey Island will have everything a good swashbuckling adventure should, like ships, fights, love, treasure, and root beer. As well as all of the above, “This is a story about the time I finally found the secret of Monkey Island”, says Threepwoood.

Nintendo fans will be the first to walk the plank as the company revealed during the presentation that Return to Monkey Island will launch first for Switch. There's no word yet on an exact release date or what other consoles the game will be making its way onto. What we do know is that it's headed up by original series creator Ron Gilbert and will pick up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge left off.

Elsewhere in the Nintendo Direct Mini presentation, we got confirmation that a Persona 5 port is coming to Switch alongside Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3. Additionally, the brilliant Nier: Automata is making its way to Nintendo's platform this October. And what would a Nintendo event be without Mario? The company's most enduring mascot made an appearance in a new trailer for Mario + Rabbids: A Spark of Hope .

There are a ton of games to enjoy right now on Nintendo's portable console. Check them out in our guide to the best Switch games .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

New trailer for Fallout 4 PC mod, Fallout: London, unveiled by Bethesda

A DLC-sized PC mod for Fallout 4, named Fallout: London, is set to release in 2023, Bethesda revealed in a new trailer today. As per the trailer’s description, Fallout: London is the continuation of the base game, which “will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London.” Bethesda describes it as an “ambitious, trail-blazing DLC-sized mod” that “stands apart from its contemporaries and offers an entirely new experience: setting a Fallout game outside of the United States. “
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkey Island#Consoles#Video Game#Nintendo Direct Mini
The Verge

You can buy Sega’s Mega Drive Mini 2 flight stick and get it shipped to the US

Sega may have only announced the Mega Drive Mini 2 for release in Japan so far, but there’s a pretty cool accessory for it that appears to work with PCs and can be shipped stateside. As of this writing, Amazon has the Mega Drive Mini 2 Cyber Stick controller up for preorder on its Japanese storefront, and as video game deals expert Wario64 points out (ad), the controller also ships to the US.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Stranger Of Paradise’ DLC announcement included a temporary Rickroll

Square Enix has announced Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin‘s new expansion but it decided to Rickroll fans first. The official Stranger Of Paradise website was updated today (June 30) to feature the title and artwork for the upcoming expansion Trials of the Dragon King which is set to launch with the season pass on July 20.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Console Potentially Teased by Nintendo

A new model of the Nintendo Switch may have just been teased by Nintendo in a rather unexpected way. For a prolonged period of time, fans have been trying to estimate when Nintendo would release a more powerful version of the Switch. Rumors associated with a "Pro" model or an outright Nintendo Switch 2 console have been swirling for the better part of the past year, but Nintendo has yet to confirm that it's working on anything of the sort. And while we might not get confirmation for a bit longer, it definitely seems like the Japanese video game company could be creating something new behind the scenes.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

PS Plus free games: Free PS5 and PS4 games for July 2022 revealed

Sony’s new tiered PlayStation Plus memberships might be confusing, but the good news is that every tier still gets free games every month. The even better news is that those games continue to be high-quality. In July 2022, PS Plus members get Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon free on PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Cuphead' Finally Released Its New DLC Expansion — Does It Include Online Multiplayer?

Several years after its original release, Cuphead is still going strong. First released in 2017, the game is a shoot 'em up 2D platformer that features hand-drawn animations instead of traditional game graphics. It was widely praised for being a love letter to the golden age of animation with challenging and rewarding gameplay. Cuphead's legacy persists through a cameo in Super Smash Bros. as a costume, an animated series on Netflix, and a new DLC expansion launched in June 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Harassment Means Ron Gilbert Will Stop Talking About Return To Monkey Island On His Blog

Monkey Island creator Ron Gilbert has said he will stop posting about the new game, Return to Monkey Island, in the wake of abuse and harassment leveled at him. Dominic Armato, who voices Monkey Island character Guybrush Threepwood, shared Gilbert's message on Twitter. Armato observed that he has seen "passionate but polite/polite-adjacent" discussion about Return to Monkey Island, but noted that the comments on Gilbert's blog were "a total sh*tshow."
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Just Got 4 New Free Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED just got four new "free" games, well at least some subscribers did. If you're a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you have no new classic games, as all four require the Expansion Pack tier and that's because they are Sega Genesis games, which, like N64 games, are exclusive to the premium tier of the subscription service, unlike SNES and NES games.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Indie dev breaking NDA says they're not breaking NDA showing off PSVR 2

A developer showing off a PSVR 2 has seemingly been hit with a DMCA strike after claiming they wouldn't be hit by a DMCA strike. Earlier today on June 30, independent developer Bit Planet Games (opens in new tab) took to Twitter to share a photo of a PSVR 2 kit out in the wild, simply sat on a chair. When asked if they were breaking a NDA by showing the PSVR 2, the developer replied that if this was six months ago, they would be.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy