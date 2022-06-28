ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

BUD LIGHT STARS STRIPES AND LIGHTS

By Clarett C.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this long 4th of July weekend, the River Walk will be decked out in red, white, and blue! This is the...

Sunday Fitness- Pilates at Chicken N Pickle

SUNDAY FITNESS – PILATES. Get down on the mat at this all-level Pilates class! You’ll strengthen and condition your core and body through a series of standing and sitting movements. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to...
ARMED FORCES RIVER PARADE

This patriotic river parade is dedicated to the men and women in the armed forces. This is one of the largest parades on the River Walk. Get there early for a good spot!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
Mopar Car Show at Tower of the Americas

Down at the base of the tower, you’ll find many cars. From Chargers to Magnums, you can catch some of the oldest and largest collections of cars in the city. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
The Rock’s Food Truck is in San Antonio This Weekend

The Rock’s Mana Mobile Food and Drink Truck is in San Antonio. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile truck will spend Fourth of July weekend in the Alamo City. The truck will serve complimentary French toast sticks and tacos plus margaritas featuring Teremana tequila. Mana Mobile will be at Hemisfair from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1; at Mission Marquee Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2; and at Woodlawn Lake Park with food only on Monday, July 4. The truck will also serve first responders and medical personnel at Texas Vista Medical Center on Sunday. The truck was inspired by the Rock’s phrase, “Mana, gratitude, tequila.”
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

The Helotes Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks returns this year – bigger and better! You are invited to enjoy an evening of food, drinks, live music, vendors, and fireworks! This is a FREE community event. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with...
Tony Parker’s Heroes and Villains at San Antonio Museum of Art

If you love superheroes and villains, don’t miss out on this special exhibit at the SAMA. Inspired by Marvel and DC comics, you can see life-size sculptures of your favorites around the museum. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly...
Winos and rhinos come together at a new winery and rhino reserve north of San Antonio

Rhinory, a winery that opened late last month north of San Antonio, is bringing together winos and rhinos in a Texas Hill Country setting. The Fredericksburg winery includes both a tasting room and a reserve for Blake, a Southern White Rhino who resides on the 55-acre property. Folks can sip Rhinory’s vino while watching the 4,000-pound animal mosey about the property. The rhino is visible both from the tasting room and a grove of large oak trees next to one of his feed stations and a watering hole.
SeaWorld San Antonio 4th of July Flash Sale

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Are you planning on visiting SeaWorld theme park in San Antonio, Texas this summer? Then you need to buy your tickets now. Because they are having a wonderful 4th of July Flash Sale that will save you a lot of money. As in you’ll be able to get tickets as low as $39.99!
Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

A year after the death of Texas olive-industry pioneer Saundra Winokur, the San Antonio native's massive ranch home has hit the market for $2.8 million. Winoker founded Sandy Oaks, one of the state's first organic commercial olive growing operations and was revered in culinary circles for tending its trees with sustainability in mind, using only natural fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides.
