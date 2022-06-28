ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Becky Hammon's new gig: How the former Spurs assistant is finding success again in the WNBA

By Adam Rossow
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon didn't know what to expect when she returned to the WNBA. As a player, she became one of the league's legends over a 16-year career. But now, she is on the sidelines as head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. “It's just different...

spectrumlocalnews.com

sanantoniomag.com

The Rock’s Food Truck is in San Antonio This Weekend

The Rock’s Mana Mobile Food and Drink Truck is in San Antonio. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Mana Mobile truck will spend Fourth of July weekend in the Alamo City. The truck will serve complimentary French toast sticks and tacos plus margaritas featuring Teremana tequila. Mana Mobile will be at Hemisfair from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1; at Mission Marquee Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 2; and at Woodlawn Lake Park with food only on Monday, July 4. The truck will also serve first responders and medical personnel at Texas Vista Medical Center on Sunday. The truck was inspired by the Rock’s phrase, “Mana, gratitude, tequila.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

East San Antonio burger joint Mark’s Outing reviving competitive eating series

East Side restaurant Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — is reviving its Food Fight Friday competitive eating series, which will include a $1,000 grand prize. As part of the relaunched contest, the burger haven will hold a total of eight qualifying rounds on select Fridays of each month, each featuring up to 12 contestants. Competitors in each round are challenged to finish five of its original cheeseburgers in as many minutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Road Trip Idea? San Antonio, Texas’ Amazing Skywalk is a Great Option

If you're looking for a cool road trip destination, San Antonio, Texas always has much to offer. Have you visited the new Skywalk that was completed last year?. Many of us are jonesin' to get out of town, for obvious reasons. But perhaps we're not in a position to do something overly expensive or dramatic right now. Thankfully, there are plenty of wonderful places to which we can travel right here in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

New star-studded, San Antonio-backed movie sends viewers on a Wild West murder mystery

Movie producer Kelly Frazier is a Western kind of gal. Born and raised in Houston, the former music-video producer (she's worked with such country artists as Shania Twain, George Jones, and Billy Ray Cyrus) has been working almost exclusively in the genre of cowboy fiction. "I did about seven Westerns in a row, which are always the most fun to shoot," Frazier, who's been in the business ("scarily enough," she says) for 30 years, tells CultureMap.
HOUSTON, TX
How to treat scorpion stings, avoid these arachnids and more

Camping and outdoor recreation are summertime staples in Texas, but travel enthusiasts will be sharing the great outdoors with more than their fellow day trippers, and that includes potentially dangerous wildlife such as scorpions. That said, here are a few things to know about scorpions in Texas, tips to avoid contact and how to treat a scorpion sting.
TEXAS STATE
TexasHighways

Rinsing Wagons in the San Antonio River

Though small by Texas standards, the San Antonio River has played an outsized role in the state’s history. Sustaining at least 11,000 years of human habitation, its spring-fed waters have been used for everything from drinking to cooking, bathing, fishing, irrigating crops, baptizing infants, powering mills, brewing beer, boating, and—as seen in this photo taken near the Navarro Street Bridge in downtown San Antonio—washing buggies. The river starts in San Antonio, charged by the San Pedro and San Antonio springs, and runs 240 miles to its confluence with the Guadalupe River near Tivoli, about 10 miles from the coast. In 1690, a Spanish expedition encountered the Payaya people living along the river. The tribe called its home Yanaguana, or “land of spirit waters.” Within 30 years, the Spanish had established San Antonio de Valero Mission, the genesis of San Antonio as we know it today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

