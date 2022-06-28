ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Chet Holmgren embracing nickname for him and new teammate Aleksej Pokusevski

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChet Holmgren is months away from appearing in his first NBA game, but the former Gonzaga star and one of his new teammates are already being viewed as a pair. Holmgren...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 2

 

