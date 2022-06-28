ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Author Correction: DNA-based platform for efficient and precisely targeted bioorthogonal catalysis in living systems

By Yawen You
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29167-x, published online 18 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, affiliation 1 and 2 were listed in the wrong order. The order has been corrected to read: 1, State Key Laboratory of Rare Earth Resources Utilization and Laboratory of Chemical Biology, Changchun Institute...

