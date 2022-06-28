Video: Heavy Extrication Training

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say they are investigating a Greenville house fire. Crews were called to the 400 block of Hayes Street just after 3 Wednesday afternoon. They say flames and heavy smoke were coming from the home. While trying to get it under control, authorities say part of...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning. Deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Highway 431 around 4:45 for a single-vehicle wreck. They tell us a truck was going southbound when it left the road, hit...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wanted felon that Vanderburgh County deputies have been searching for since Thursday night is now in custody. According to a press release, deputies found a known felon in the 9500 block of Slate Road around 7 p.m. That felon was identified as Eric Williams. Deputies...
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says one person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash that happened on Wednesday. The sheriff's office says the crash happened on Old Princeton Road north of Baseline Road. When deputies got to the scene, they said they found an adult ejected from the...
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in reference to a stolen trailer. Authorities say the trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer is a Gator Made 20 Lowboy and is about 20...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A single vehicle crash left several adults and a child injured on Princeton Road, north of Baseline Road on Wednesday. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say they found an adult ejected from the vehicle, as well as three other adults and a small child inside. According to the sheriff’s office, investigation revealed […]
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were originally called outside of the Old National Bank at the corner of Riverside Drive and One Main Street for a "disorderly conduct" incident. A short time later, police say another 911...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One has been declared dead in a Henderson moped accident, says the Henderson Police Department. HPD says on June 27 at 8:54 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Sand Lane and Fairground Lane in reference to an accident with injuries. HPD says a SUV driven by Chance Deno, 23, of […]
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies were led on a wild chase through Uniontown and into rural Union County on June 29 about 10:40 p.m. Deputies arrested Michael Williams for multiple charges. UCSO’s deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a black Buick driven by Williams at Division and Third […]
A Madisonville, Kentucky woman is behind bars after being accused of attacking someone with a knife. A Madisonville Police Department officer was sent to a home on Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on Thursday after someone there called 911 to report a stabbing. Police say the 911 caller said that...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Webster County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for the community’s help as they are experiencing overcrowding at their facility. In a post on their Facebook page, officials say they are housing 66 animals. They say it is the most they’ve ever housed at one time.
Police are looking for suspects after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at an Evansville car dealership. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park dealership on East Division Street on Wednesday afternoon after four catalytic converters were reportedly taken off vehicles on the lot.
Authorities confirm that DEA agents are conducting an operation in Evansville. We’re told that agents, assisted by Evansville police, are serving federal warrants throughout the city. Indications are that several people have been taken into custody. More information is expected later in the day.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville. Ascension officials […]
