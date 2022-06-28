ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US consumers less confident as anxiety over future grows

By Matt Ott Ap Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago



U.S. consumer confidence slipped to its lowest level in 16 months as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they've been about the future in almost a decade.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May, the second straight monthly decline and the lowest level since February 2021.

The business research group’s expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013 — from 73.7 in May. It has been a consistently weak spot in the survey recently.

“Consumers’ grimmer outlook was driven by increasing concerns about inflation, in particular rising gas and food prices,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators. “Expectations have now fallen well below a reading of 80, suggesting weaker growth in the second half of 2022 as well as growing risk of recession by year end.”

The present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, ticked down less than a full point in June to 147.1.

Inflation has soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with rising costs for nearly everything negating Americans’ pay raises.

Consumer prices surged 8.6% in May from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year increase of 8.3%, the Labor Department reported earlier this month. The new inflation figure was the highest since 1981 and came after the Federal Reserve raised its main borrowing rate by a half point in early May in its effort to tamp down rising inflation.

The Labor Department's producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — also surged 10.8% in May from a year earlier, putting pressure on the Federal Reserve to become even more aggressive in its fight against historic inflation.

The Fed responded a couple of weeks ago by raising its main borrowing rate by three-quarters of a point, its biggest increase since 1994. More rate hikes are expected this year.

The Conference Board's survey showed that consumers grew more pessimistic about short-term business conditions, the job market and their own short-term financial prospects.

Purchasing intentions for big-ticket items -- cars, homes and major appliances -- remained relatively stable, but rising costs for travel have forced Americans to dial back some vacation plans.



Fortune

The U.S. enacted 2 new laws on trade with China this week that could increase strain on global supply chains

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global supply chains have yet to recover from the onset of the COVID pandemic, which caused massive delays and backlogs at ports as vital workers were stuck in lockdowns, quarantine or hospital. U.S. docks were among the worst hit, as the work-from-home trend fuelled demand for imports, causing unprecedented logjams at West Coast ports.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Recession fears send oil prices plunging, equities diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Powell once again stressed that the Fed was committed to bringing down inflation -- which has reached a 40-year high -- with higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the market might not bottom out until people swear off tech stocks, crypto, and NFTs. And he predicts a consumer recession this Christmas.

"The Big Short" investor predicts weaker consumer demand and bloated inventories this Christmas.Burry dismissed the rebound in stocks, saying there were lots of brief rallies in past bear markets. Michael Burry said the market downturn might only end when people swear off owning tech stocks, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens. The...
STOCKS
natureworldnews.com

More than Enough: Experts Claims that Modern Wind Turbines Provide Enough Energy Despite Global Decline in Win Resource

Modern wind turbines can more than compensate for the worldwide wind resource loss. Wind energy makes a substantial contribution to the energy sector's low-CO2 revolution. Wind turbine efficiency, on the other hand, is determined by available wind resources as well as the mechanical qualities of the turbines. Wind Energy. Wind...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC News

ABC News

