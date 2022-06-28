ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CVS, Rite Aid limiting purchases of emergency contraception

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6hbE_0gOR70rF00

Massachusetts employers and insurers navigate post-Roe America 02:04

Some large drug store chains are limiting purchases of emergency contraception to three pills per customer, company representatives confirmed to CNN.

"Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," Alicja Wojczyk, senior manager of external communications for Rite Aid told CNN in an email.

Though CVS has "ample supply" of Plan B and Aftera -- two types of emergency contraception -- the company is limiting purchases to three per customer "to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves," Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications at CVS Pharmacy told CNN in an email.

Emergency contraception reduces the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists . Common situations when it is used include after forgetting to take several birth control pills or when a condom breaks or falls off.

The purchasing limits for emergency contraception come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Several states immediately moved to effectively prohibit abortions.

"Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion. An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. EC prevents pregnancy from occurring. EC must be used soon after unprotected sexual intercourse to be effective. It does not work if pregnancy has already occurred," ACOG said.

Pills, such as Plan B and Aftera, are one type of emergency contraception. Some can be bought over the counter and others require a prescription.

Copper intrauterine devices, or IUDs, can also be used as emergency contraception if inserted within about five days of intercourse.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
BGR.com

Urgent onion recall: If you have these onions, throw them out immediately

Consumers who have recently purchased Wegmans Vidalia Onions should know there’s a recall due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. That’s a dangerous bacteria that can cause severe illnesses for certain people. Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall. Wegmans posted the recall announcement on its website. Unlike most recall actions,...
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Contraception#Plan B#Birth Control Pills#Rite Aid#Post Roe America#Cnn#Cvs Pharmacy#The Supreme Court#Ec
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
59K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy