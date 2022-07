2 more children have died in Sunday's West Humboldt Park fire

Three children have died and another remains in critical condition following a basement fire in West Humboldt Park early Sunday, according to officials.

The fire began about 12:20 a.m. in the basement of a house in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue on the Northwest Side, fire officials said. Four children and two adults were taken to hospitals.

Axel Cruz was pronounced dead at Saints Mary and Elisabeth Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two more boys, Jayden Cruz, 6, and Angel Rodriguez, 11 were hospitalized initially in critical condition but later died, the medical examiner’s office said.

A fourth boy remains in critical condition.

The children all suffered from smoke inhalation, according to police.

Two adults were also injured in the blaze, police said. A 40-year-old woman was taken to West Suburban Hospital with minor smoke inhalation, officials said. She was listed in good condition.

A man, 35, was taken to St. Mary’s with minor smoke inhalation and was in good condition, police said.

Preliminary indications point to the fire being accidental. Area Five as well as arson detectives were sent to the scene.

A neighbor who lived across the street told the Sun-Times she had seen the children just hours earlier. She broke down in tears as she overheard a fire official say that it “wasn’t looking too good” for at least one of them.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram