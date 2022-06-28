ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

UPDATE: Lanes cleared after tractor-trailer crash on I-475

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies say the crash has been cleared and all lanes are back...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Monroe County traffic stop leads to chase into Macon-Bibb

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County Deputy noticed a vehicle on I-75S with no tag and attempted to stop it but the suspect fled, prompting a chase that continued into Bibb County. The driver, identified as Damon Stuart, eventually crashed at Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Crisp County chase ends in arrest for drugs and guns

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested two people after an attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit. 23-year-old Matthew Lowe and 18-year-old Jenna Scott were driving in a Mercury SUV when a Crisp County deputy spotted the vehicle speeding on GA 401 on Thursday morning. When the deputy...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wgxa.tv

Vacant Richard Street house destroyed by fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We received a viewer tip about a house fire near the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Columbus Road. When our crews arrived, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department had already contained the fire. According to Fire Investigator Lieutenant Kyle Murray, the responding firefighters noticed a strong...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Cause of fire at Baldwin County business determined

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Baldwin County fire investigators say they've determined the cause of a devastating fire at a local business. According to Arson Investigator Bradley Towe, the fire at C&R Cabinet Shop on North Columbia St. started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was extinguished shortly after 9 p.m.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident#I 475
wgxa.tv

Houston County man still missing after nearly a year

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- First reported missing on September 21, 2021, 36-year-old Dustin Randy Wallace remains missing. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says Wallace's mother reported her son missing nearly a year ago. Investigators say he was last thought to be heading to the Perry area in August of...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Warner Robins man killed in accident on I-16

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car accident on I-16 (westbound) at the I-75 (southbound) split. The accident was called into the Macon-Bibb County 911 Center at around 7:54a.m., Monday morning. According to a press release, a vehicle left the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting at Bibb County intersection

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an intersection Sunday night in Bibb County. Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the intersection on Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue. According to the Bibb County Sheriff, deputies found 41-year-old Antonio Harris shot when responding...

Comments / 0

Community Policy