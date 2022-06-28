UPDATE: Lanes cleared after tractor-trailer crash on I-475

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Monroe County Deputy noticed a vehicle on I-75S with no tag and attempted to stop it but the suspect fled, prompting a chase that continued into Bibb County. The driver, identified as Damon Stuart, eventually crashed at Atrium Health Navicent Urgent Care North on Riverside...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are looking for a woman who hit a road worker and then drove off. According to police, it happened on Green St. The female suspect drove a Mitsubishi Lancer. Police said they've located the vehicle, but haven't found or identified the driver yet.
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies have arrested two people after an attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit. 23-year-old Matthew Lowe and 18-year-old Jenna Scott were driving in a Mercury SUV when a Crisp County deputy spotted the vehicle speeding on GA 401 on Thursday morning. When the deputy...
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We received a viewer tip about a house fire near the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue and Columbus Road. When our crews arrived, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department had already contained the fire. According to Fire Investigator Lieutenant Kyle Murray, the responding firefighters noticed a strong...
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is taking an extra measure to keep students safe. It recently partnered with county leaders to purchase cameras from Altumint. Major Brade Wolfe, who oversees patrol operations for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, says the cameras will give deputies an...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For a moment, David Thompson thought he’d never see his 7 and 8-year-old daughters again when a masked robber held a gun to his head and demanded his car. “My life flashed before my eyes,” said Thompson, who handles roadside assistance calls for a...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Baldwin County fire investigators say they've determined the cause of a devastating fire at a local business. According to Arson Investigator Bradley Towe, the fire at C&R Cabinet Shop on North Columbia St. started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and was extinguished shortly after 9 p.m.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- First reported missing on September 21, 2021, 36-year-old Dustin Randy Wallace remains missing. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says Wallace's mother reported her son missing nearly a year ago. Investigators say he was last thought to be heading to the Perry area in August of...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was killed after his car ran off the road into a construction zone, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened on Monday just after 7:50 a.m. at the westbound I-16 and southbound I-75...
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop resulted in two arrests and over 100 ounces of cocaine seized, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies pulled a car over on Wednesday afternoon on I-75 southbound near mile marker...
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman hasn’t been seen by her family in more than a month after she disappeared from a hospital in Newton County. Deputies say Melissa Loggins left Athens and went to Covington on May 10. That same day, she was seen at Newton Piedmont Hospital.
MACON, Ga. -- As the summer heats up, the number of drownings in our area seems to go up too. In fact, the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they anticipate it. After two weekend drownings, at Lake Tobesofkee and Amerson River Park, a long-time Macon resident WGXA spoke to says being afraid of the water may not be a bad idea.
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An arrest was made in the shooting that happened after midnight on Monday at Cru Lounge, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. According to a press release posted on Facebook, officers arrested 20-year-old Samba Diallo of Warner Robins around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday at 500 Northside Drive.
UPDATE: DA Michael Jackson says Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson died at 3:18pm. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade identified two deputies who were shot as Johnson and Investigator Chris Poole. Wade said Poole was released from the hospital and is recovering. At the time...
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A person is dead after being shot at a gas station in Warner Robins. According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened at the 7-Star Food Mart on 699 North Davis Drive. They say a man and woman were arguing...
Macon, Ga — Authorities say that a Macon man suddenly drowned over the weekend after he went into the water just feet from his friends, who didn’t see him disappear. Larry Rainey Jr., 30, was on a sandbar at the Ocmulgee River Sunday evening, but when friends he was with looked away, he was no longer there.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car accident on I-16 (westbound) at the I-75 (southbound) split. The accident was called into the Macon-Bibb County 911 Center at around 7:54a.m., Monday morning. According to a press release, a vehicle left the...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an intersection Sunday night in Bibb County. Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the intersection on Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue. According to the Bibb County Sheriff, deputies found 41-year-old Antonio Harris shot when responding...
