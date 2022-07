ATLANTA — A joint venture between Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on a 28-story apartment tower in Midtown Atlanta. Located at 1441 Peachtree St., the unnamed tower will comprise 350 luxury apartments and provide walkability to the Atlanta Arts MARTA station, Museum of Design Atlanta, Savannah College of Art and Design and the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, as well as Pershing Point Park, Ansley Park and Piedmont Park.

