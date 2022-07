A 13-hour drive to buy coffee, and the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a whole bunch of the country. Both were opportunities a Pennsylvania teenager could not pass up!. KIMT reports that Colton Marley was shuffling through his wallet (let this be a lesson to periodically check the contents of yours, because who knows?) when he found a coupon good for a small McCafe drink. It had no expiration date but was, oddly, only good in three McDonald's locations, one of them being Clear Lake, Iowa. With that being the closest among the three, Colton and a few friends decided to set off on the ultimate road trip.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO