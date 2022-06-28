ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson expected to testify at surprise Jan. 6 hearing

By John Wagner and Jacqueline Alemany
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Mark Meadows when he was White House chief of staff in the Trump administration, is expected to testify Tuesday at the latest hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Hutchinson had frequent access to Meadows and President Donald Trump in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
SFGate

Cassidy Hutchinson and the all-knowing presence of Washington's aides

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. WASHINGTON - Washington is run by aides, or at least it runs on the work of aides: the gophers, the schedulers, the advisers, the consiglieres, the speechwriters, the deputy assistant whatevers, the advance teams, the surrogates and spokespeople, the bag men and body men and boss whisperers, the young women who arrange everything and get credit for nothing. The aide is just out of frame, or blurry in the background, or seated against the wall of the conference room. Head down, taking notes, sending texts. Crafting a plan, a response, a lunch order. The aide's responsibilities can be vast or pinpoint, consequential or quotidian. But even at a lower rank, even with modest experience, an aide has a source of formidable power: proximity. The aide sees and hears and knows, because they are, simply, around.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Republican
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘encircles last remaining stronghold in Luhansk’

Russian troops have encircled the last major stronghold in the eastern Luhansk region amid a fierce battle for its control, the Russian defence ministry has reportedly claimed.It comes after an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky conceded that Lysychansk might fall to Russia by Monday.“I do not rule out any one of a number of outcomes here,” said Oleksiy Arestovych. “Things will become much more clear within a day or two.”The statement comes amid competing claims from both Ukrainian and Russian forces to have control of the city.While a Ukrainian army spokesperson said that the city has not been...
POLITICS
SFGate

Supreme Court says several gun cases deserve a new look

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Thursday that gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a gun case last week. In light of last week's ruling — which said that Americans have a right to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
SFGate

High court rejects COVID-19 shot mandate case from New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court declined on Thursday to take up a case involving a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court's action follows a decision in December in which the justices declined an...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy