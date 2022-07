California has a number of formal acts in statute. In Health and Safety Code Division 10.2, there is the “Drug Dealer Liability Act” contained in Sections 11700 to 11717. It was added in 1996 by Chapter 867. Section 11700 names the Act. Section 11701 provides that the purpose of the Act is to provide a civil remedy for damages to persons in a community injured as a result of the use of an illegal controlled substance. These persons include parents, employers, insurers, governmental entities, and others who pay for drug treatment or employee assistance programs, as well as infants injured as a result of exposure to controlled substances in utero.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO