Sheetz Gas Stations Lowering Gas Prices To $3.99 Through July 4th Weekend

Sheetz gas stations are dropping the price of gas in honor of 4th of July weekend.

The chain will charge just $3.99 for its Unleaded 88 gas through the July 4th travel season.

That’s nearly a dollar cheaper than the current average gas price of $4.95 per gallon in the company’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Sheetz has more than 650 locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Do you think other gas station chains will follow suit with their own July 4th deals? Do you plan to travel this weekend, or has the price of gas made you change plans?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email