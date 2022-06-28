ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz Gas Stations Lowering Gas Prices To $3.99 Through July 4th Weekend

By WLNK Staff
 3 days ago

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Sheetz gas stations are dropping the price of gas in honor of 4th of July weekend.

The chain will charge just $3.99 for its Unleaded 88 gas through the July 4th travel season.

That’s nearly a dollar cheaper than the current average gas price of $4.95 per gallon in the company’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Sheetz has more than 650 locations in Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Do you think other gas station chains will follow suit with their own July 4th deals?  Do you plan to travel this weekend, or has the price of gas made you change plans?

