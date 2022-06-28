ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast: Airport Crotch Alert!

By Matt Harris
MIX 107.9
 3 days ago

Ramona recieved a very upclose and personal security patdown. We discussed the entire situation on the Matt and Ramona Off Air Podcast.

Would you choose to go to a private area to be patted down in your own “private area”?

Source: Craig F. Walker / Getty

What was in Ramona’s jumpsuit that caused security to check her out?

Have you ever had the “intimate” search at the airport?

Also; we discussed how insecure men are about their looks. It was a bit surprising the body parts guys are most worried about.

Guys on average spend three times a week worrying about their looks. Only 3 times?

Listen to the podcast here

