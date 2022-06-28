Adele, Rich Paul Considering Having Kids: ‘They Are Solid’

According to reports, Adele and Rich Paul are planning to get engaged and have a baby.

The British singer and sports agent is “solid” and planning to move forward, a source told Us Weekly.

Paul, who represents LeBron James, previously hinted at more children with the 34-year-old singer.

“You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, a different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad,” Paul told E! News.

How old is too old to become a dad?

