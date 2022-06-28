Johnny Depp Rep Shuts Down Rumoured $300 Million Deal For ‘Pirates’ Return

Contrary to what you may have heard, Johnny Depp isn’t returning as Jack Sparrow.

The big news that had been floating around was that Depp had signed a $300 million to return as the pirate, but according to his reps, it’s not happening.

Depp is coming back as the animated character Johnny Puffin in Puffins Impossible, an animated web series on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

While not coming back as a pirate, Depp will play King Louis XV in a French film titled, Jeanne du Barry.

Do you want to see Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow or is he doing the right thing by not returning?

