Drivers in West Texas, we'll get to you in a second... First, let's start with PARKING LOT DESIGNERS AND BUILDERS who designed the lots in West Texas--we're talking to you. You've created havoc in the lives of the citizens of this great area daily when we attempt to park our vehicles. I'm not sure why those folks didn't keep in mind when building parking lots all throughout the Permian Basin--that EVERYONE HERE OWNS TRUCKS. I have yet to park somewhere that I don't practically need a can opener to either get out of my car after I've parked or almost need to borrow a couple of Marshallers from Midland International Airport to guide me out of a parking spot when I'm ready to leave.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO