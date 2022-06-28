ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Kent, ME

Valley Mustangs prepare for fist season of Varsity football

By Rene Cloukey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - the Valley Mustangs are preparing for the start of their first season as a varsity 8 man football team. The Coaches have been meeting with the players and parents as they prepare for their summer conditioning. Ronand Dalgo):” We are going to start working...

County Youngsters compete on the track.

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Youngsters from throughout the County converged on Caribou today for the Northern Maine Parks and Recreation Department Track and Field Championships. Caleb Saucier:”It’s fun and you get to win.”. Addilyn Powers:” I like to run really fast.”. Mason Doucette:” Softball throw because I...
Referee Camp gets more officials involved in three person officiating

Julie Goupille):” It’s more than just knowing the rules. You need to know where to go on the floor. Where to stand and get the right angle. The right view of the play. Our goal was to help our officials get better at that. If they are better at it they are going to have more success.”
Moderate to Heavier Rain Overnight, with Sun Returning Thursday PM.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Wednesday evening, everyone!. It was generally quiet day today, with still plenty of sunshine as we got through midday and into the afternoon. A frontal boundary progressing eastward tonight, has already led to heavier downpours and storms moving through the St. John Valley -...
Relatively Quiet Tonight, with Rain and Storms into Friday PM!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Thursday evening, everyone!. Getting through the late morning and afternoon today, we saw nice and pleasant conditions under a mixture of sun and clouds. Increasing clouds tonight, bring in scattered showers during the early AM - as well as additional rounds of rain and...
