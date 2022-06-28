Valley Mustangs prepare for fist season of Varsity football

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. A weak area of low pressure is currently working its way through the region, bringing with it some scattered showers this morning to a good portion of the county. This will continue to make its way east throughout the day, bringing with it the cloud cover and rain shower activity. Showers will likely come to an end over western spots over the next couple of hours, with cloud cover and shower activity hanging on for eastern spots through the late morning and early afternoon. We’ll see clear skies briefly through the late afternoon and evening hours, before clouds move back in during the overnight hours ahead of our next disturbance. This looks to bring rain showers to the region during the morning hours of Friday, before a more organized line of showers and storms pushes through the region during the overnight hours and continuing into the early morning hours of Saturday.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO