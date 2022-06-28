ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Citizen input sought for Dickson County growth plan at public meetings

By Herald staff
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AgYBa_0gOR0TNI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qc730_0gOR0TNI00

A series of public meetings begin this week for citizens to provide input on a Dickson County comprehensive growth plan.

Local municipalities taking part in the growth plan are the City of Dickson, Burns and White Bluff.

The meeting Thursday starts at 6 p.m. at the Dickson County Governmental Building on Henslee Drive. The meeting space is the Janet Harris Rooms.

Dickson County Mayor Bob Rial said the plan will be partially modeled after Williamson County’s land use plan, which provides policies for “desired land use patterns, rural preservation efforts, open space and natural resource protection, the quality and character of growth, and the provision of public services and facilities.”

Rial started discussing the comprehensive plan more than two years ago . But COVID prevented public meetings, which the mayor said are necessary to create the plan “correctly.”

"It's something that won't be done in a vacuum because we obviously need yalls input and expertise,” Rial told the county planning commission in 2020. “But more importantly we need the community's input and expertise."

Another controlled-growth concern in recent month has been countywide zoning. A committee is looking at the county’s residential lot size mandates in agricultural-zoned areas, and some other Dickson County subdivision zoning.

The current A1 zoning has a minimum lot size of 1 acre and requires 100 feet of road frontage. The committee, which was created in February , is looking at increasing the minimum lot size to 1.5 acres and requiring 150 feet of road frontage.

Related: Dickson County minimum lot size increase vote delayed. What’s next?

Dickson County Plan meeting locations

Dickson

Thursday, June 30

6 p.m.

Dickson County Governmental Building -  Janet Harris Rooms

303 Henslee Dr, Dickson, TN 37055

White Bluff

Wednesday, July 13

6 p.m.

Town of White Bluff - Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center

1054 Old Charlotte Rd, White Bluff

City of Dickson

Thursday, July 14

6 p.m.

City of Dickson - City Council Chambers

600 East Walnut Street

Dickson

Burns

Friday, July 15

6 p.m.

Town of Burns - Burns City Hall

2715 Church St. in  Burns

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Citizen input sought for Dickson County growth plan at public meetings

The Tennessean

The Tennessean

