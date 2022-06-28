The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 6-28-22

(TALLAHASSEE, FLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 269 bills this year, vetoed 11 and now 145 of the new laws are set to go into effect tomorrow, July 1st. That includes measures on abortion, gender identity instruction in public schools, grandparent visitation and Florida citrus. Plus, the $109.9 billion budget that contains a state gas tax exemption that takes place in October and several other sales tax holidays. The tax breaks will save Floridians a record $1.24 billion through the next fiscal year.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO