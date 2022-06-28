Pendleton house fire displaces two

PENDLETON — Pendleton firefighters knocked down a fire in a house Monday, June 27, that displaced two people. And a Chihuahua also escaped. Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department at about 2 p.m. responded to reports of black...
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters responded to a possible residential structure fire Tuesday night on the 1200 block of North Clinton Street. Dispatch received calls that there was furniture burning near a camper trailer and that a fire had reached the side of a house. Firefighters arrived on scene and...
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Firefighters in Walla Walla responded to a house fire at 6:38 p.m. on June 28 at 1224 N Clinton Street. Dispatch was told furniture was burning by a camper and the fire was approaching the side of a house, according to a press release from Brenden Koch, City of Walla Walla Communications Manager.
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An hour after the initial break-in, three burglars who returned to the scene of their crime were allegedly scared away by a Tri-Cities business owner who found items stolen and windows smashed at their store. Now, Kennewick detectives are trying to track down the suspects who are responsible.
KENNEWICK, WA - UPDATE: She has been found and is now back home. Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a vulnerable adult. 29-year-old Carely Verduzco has been missing since 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, she is approximate 4’11” and weighs approximately 160 pounds.
BENTON COUNTY, WA - A fire off N 204 PR NE in Benton County started from a controlled burn, having older embers fly off from the wind creating a brush fire, according to Benton County Fire Department. BCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters want to remind...
BENTON CITY, Wash. — At least one dog is dead and two others received emergency care after they were found with gunshot wounds in a remote stretch of Benton County on Tuesday night. According to Lt. Jason Erickson of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Webber...
This rollover crash was rather unusual in that it involved a stolen truck and trailer, but was taken from different parts of the Tri-Cities. Benton County Deputies called to a location just south of the fairgrounds. Shortly before 9:45 AM Tuesday, June 28, Deputies were alerted to a truck on...
Whoever tied up and shot 3 husky dogs south of Benton City is likely to face animal cruelty felony charges, if they are identified. Benton County Deputies find 3 injured huskies Tuesday evening. According to multiple reports, including KAPP-KVEW TV, a person passing through the area of Weber Canyon and...
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a patrol car. This happened just after 9:00am. The deputy was driving east on 27th Ave. After stopping at the stop sign at 27th Ave and Oak St the deputy continued east on 27th Ave. As the deputy’s patrol car entered the intersection, police say the patrol car was struck by the driver of a blue Buick traveling north on Oak St. Authorities say the driver of the Buick failed to stop at the stop sign there. The deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Washington State Patrol was called to the scene to conduct a collision investigation.
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what was reported as another potential cougar sighting in their jurisdiction—this time, near the west edge of Columbia Park. According to a social media alert from BCSO deputies, the sighting was reported around 11:00 p.m....
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Team members at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue prepared to slow down the rate at which they accept new dogs with adoptions down and fosters overwhelmed; and yet when 15 neglected dogs needed saving from a hoarding situation in Benton County, they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help. On June 24, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue confirmed that...
KENNEWICK, Wash. - On June 17th, Reka Robinson was walking her dog along a trail near Columbia Drive when she came across a racial slur spray painted on the path. A path she frequently walks, only a mile from her home. She took a photo and continued her walk. One...
A man is in custody accused of kidnapping a woman on Saturday in Pendleton. The 34-year-old suspect reportedly forced a woman into his vehicle at Walmart on SW Court Avenue at about 10:10 am. Witnesses reported what they saw to Police, gave a vehicle description, and where the car was headed.
Richland, WA — The 16 mile rail line connecting Center Parkway in Kennewick and Horn Rapids Road in north Richland will soon have a new operator. The Port of Benton terminated its lease with the Tri-City Railroad Company. According to officials, the lease was terminated following a May ruling from Benton County Superior Court that found Tri-City Railroad was in default of its lease, for not properly maintaining the rail system. As a result of a final settlement agreement effective June 17th, the Port will assess existing tenancies at 2579 Stevens Drive and begin to negotiate new leases ahead of becoming the primary lessor on August 1, 2022.
WALLA WALLA – A College Place man was injured Sunday afternoon following a two vehicle collision at U.S. 12 and Frenchtown Road, four miles west of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol said Dennis J. Bruhn, 71, of College Place was northbound on Frenchtown Road in a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup attempting to cross U.S. 12 just before 2 p.m. when he failed to yield and struck a 2021 Toyota RAV4, driven by Vincent Hernandez, 68, of Days Creek, Oregon. Both vehicles were totaled.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Assistant Program has charged Shaelynn Marie Logozzo with unprofessional conduct after she was convicted on two counts of assault. Her license has also been suspended. Logozzo received her nursing credentials in May 2018. She was placed on probation...
The following is a news release from Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram. June 25, 2022 at 10:11 a.m., several 911 reports were received from witnesses at Wal Mart, 2203 SW Court Avenue, reporting a female screaming for help in a vehicle in the parking lot. Several witnesses who called 911 reported what appeared to be an abduction, as the suspect male took a victim female by force and sped out of the parking lot. Witnesses were able to provide a good vehicle description and location of travel. While officers were responding to the call, the female in the vehicle in question called 911 screaming that she had an emergency before the line was disconnected. The female called again screaming for help and stated that her boyfriend was hitting her before the call was disconnected again. The female victim, before the line was disconnected, gave her location as passing a business in the 1400 block of SE Court Avenue. The female victim called 911 again advising that the suspect male was in possession of a hammer and she was in fear that he was going to use it against her. Before the line was disconnected again, the victim female gave their location as approaching I-84 213 eastbound on-ramp.
Comments / 0