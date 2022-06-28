ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton house fire displaces two

 2 days ago
PENDLETON — Pendleton firefighters knocked down a fire in a house Monday, June 27, that displaced two people. And a Chihuahua also escaped. Pendleton Fire and Ambulance Department at about 2 p.m. responded to reports of black...

